Not quite three years ago, Lander University announced a new master of fine art (MFA) in visual art degree.
Now, the first two students are on track to graduate in May with their MFAs, Emily Griffin Mathis and Seth Stogner.
Lander’s MFA program is designed for students who already have a bachelor of arts or bachelor of fine arts degree.
The MFA is for those aspiring to make a career of creating, as professional artists, gallery owners, art instructors/designers and more.
Degree candidate Mathis of Columbia, soon to be 27, has submitted a draft of her thesis.
“I’m getting some feedback from professors and I finally have a chance to breathe, because all of my sculptures are done. I finished the last one days ago.”
A first for Mathis this semester is that she is teaching seven college freshmen a course in three-dimensional design.
“It’s so much fun and I’m shadowing a faculty member, Haley Floyd,” Mathis said. “I graduated with a bachelor of science degree in visual arts in 2019. In 2020, everything shut down with COVID. Later, I got to audit a class and just make sculpture. While I am working on my master’s degree, I’ve been working as a nanny.”
When Mathis came to Lander in 2014, she planned to study math and teaching.
“I really love math, but it was hard, and education classes were fun,” she said. “On a whim, I signed up for a photography class and absolutely fell in love with photography. I thought, ‘Maybe I could teach this, instead of math.’ I changed my major to art at the end of my sophomore year. It felt like that was where I was supposed to be.”
Mathis said she is encouraged teaching undergraduates.
“I recently had a conversation with as student about her goals, which include wanting to own her own gallery, and I talked with her about building her portfolio,” Mathis said. “I’ve also talked with students I’m teaching about paper, clay and plaster projects. I’ve even shared with them my works from when I took this (undergraduate) class.”
Mathis said her works to be displayed in the upcoming Lander MFA show are about memories and relationships in her life.
Among pieces Mathis is most proud of are a life-sized crocheted bathtub, filled with 500 colorful crocheted balls, similar to what you might find in a ball pit for play.
In her artist statement about the body of work she titled “Pillow Fort,” Mathis said the repetitive process of crochet is therapeutic. Six crochet sculptures are part of this.
Seth Stogner, 36, grew up in Utah before family moved to South Carolina to be nearer family here. Stogner worked in graphic design at Quick Copies of Greenwood while putting himself through college at Lander University.
“I became a teacher through a bridge program for visual arts and teaching,” he said. “I did get my K through 12 teaching certification and now, I’m an art teacher at Lakeview Elementary. ...I want to get my MFA and teach at the college level.”
Art teachers had a big impact on Stogner’s elementary school years.
“They shaped how I saw the world and how I treat people,” Stogner said. “I figure I can do the same, for at least one other person. Teaching has always kind of come naturally to me. I would like to be at the university level teaching. ...I thought I would be a sculptor and a woodworker, and go figure, I draw and paint.”
Select works by Stogner and Mathis are on view in the Lander Fine Art Gallery starting Monday and a free community reception is Thursday.
“I like to paint and draw, but my MFA show has a lot of small hand illustrations,” Stogner said.
With his elementary school art students, Stogner said art is a great vehicle for teaching students the value of critique and separating facts from emotion, and art is also sensitive.
“It’s a place where students can be themselves,” Stogner said. “I even have a corkboard in my room designated for work students make at home that they want to bring in and share. Right now, I have a bunch of characters and Spidermans and Wednesdays, from the popular series. I also like to display their school artwork in the hallway...
“To learn how to draw a heart, we use a little rhyme and the number three (for the top of the heart) and the letter ‘V’ (for the bottom),” Stogner continued. “...After being the student that I was, nobody ever pictured Seth to be a teacher, and a successful one at that. It’s a bit surreal that we’re at the tail of pioneering a program at Lander.”