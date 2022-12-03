"Death on the Small Screen" by Jonathan F. Bassett

Jonathan F. Bassett’s latest book explores the psychology of death and violence in television. A book signing is Tuesday at Sundance Gallery in Greenwood.

 SUBMITTED

Get lit. Local literature, that is, for bookworms on your holiday shopping list.

Lakelands area authors are among those who’ve published new reads recently, just in time for you to wrap up for the page-turners in your life.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.