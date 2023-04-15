From their days as a college bar bluegrass band in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to backing banjo-playing comedian/actor Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers is anything but conventional.
SCR has established long-running roots with a progressive sound.
Barrett Smith (vocals/bass) likens the band’s origins to a sort of hippie roots music revival that was counter to other Chapel Hill college bands of the day.
“Playing acoustic music just made sense to us,” Smith said. “Phenomena happen that change the way acoustic music and bluegrass is perceived. ... It helps the cause and it’s good for everybody in this industry.
“Billy Strings is a big deal now,” Smith said. “Just like ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ was and Yonder Mountain String Band.”
Smith says it’s uncommon for bands to stay together as long as SCR has and he says a “staunch traditionalist” might say SCR’s music isn’t exactly bluegrass “because it doesn’t follow the rules.”
“If, 300 years from now, there’s still going to be something called bluegrass music, that’s going to be because it changed,” Smith said. “Things that stay the same don’t survive. It’s really cool to have people come out (to a show) on any given night and get a little snapshot of where bluegrass is at, at this point.”
Smith joined SCR around 2018, but has been a band friend and in the same music and social scenes since Steep Canyon Rangers formed in the late 1990s.
“When the band started in Chapel Hill, I was there and really close with everyone in the band, and active in music,” Smith said. “When I came along (and joined), there had been almost no turnover in the band for a number of years. When they suddenly needed a bass player (to fill the vacancy left by Charles Humphrey III), they didn’t have to look far.”
More shifts were to follow.
In April 2022, SCR guitarist, singer and founding member Woody Platt decided to leave the band after more than 20 years and Aaron Burdett joined.
“Aaron Burdett fits great,” Smith said. “He sings great. He writes songs. He plays guitar well.”
Keep watch for a new SCR studio album from Yep Roc Records, coming this fall, with 12 tracks.
“We rented this big cabin in the mountains and moved into it for a week and built a studio,” Smith said. “We just lived together and made an album. ... The track I’ve been listening to most lately is this one instrumental one that’s really intricate and cool.
“With Woody (Platt) leaving, we added a new voice, a new singer, with Aaron (Burdett) and that’s like adding a whole new character to the book. ... And, we’ve started moving toward a multi-singer band, without a clear front man and that is amplified in this transition. ... This new album has different characters and that’s true of our shows lately. It keeps changing.”
Smith said he also sings a lot, as does SCR’s banjo player, Graham Sharp.
Steep Canyon Rangers has been a force since the 1990s, now with a Grammy win, three Grammy nominations, more than 12 studio albums, three album collaborations with that “wild and crazy guy,” Steve Martin, induction into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appearances on some of music’s biggest stages. Learn more at steepcanyon.com.