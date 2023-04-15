Steep Canyon Rangers: Uptown Market outdoor concert Friday. 5:30 p.m. Free.

North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers are Grammy winners, Billboard chart-toppers and collaborators with banjo-playing comedian/actor Steve Martin. Steep Canyon Rangers are playing Greenwood’s Uptown Market at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a free, all-ages outdoor show.

From their days as a college bar bluegrass band in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to backing banjo-playing comedian/actor Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers is anything but conventional.

SCR has established long-running roots with a progressive sound.

