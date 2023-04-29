Abbeville’s 41st annual Spring Festival brings amusement rides, food, crafts, sanctioned events and two stages full of live entertainment to the Lakelands Thursday, Friday and May 6.
Court Square in Abbeville will be the place to be.
The 2023 spring festival includes a Kidzone for the younger set, a classic car show and a doughnut-eating contest, too. Plus, purchase wristbands ahead of time for unlimited amusement rides. Presale ends at 4 p.m. May 4. Buy ride wristbands in advance, online through the link under the amusement ride and ticket tab at abbevillecitysc.com.
Music fans can get a taste of classic rock/pop, bluegrass, party favorites and country.
Returning to the main stage night two of the festival will be Orangeburg’s The Mighty Kicks, with their high-energy, choreographed and crowd-pleasing performances. All real musicians, Kicks members started out as an “air band” in 1986. Headlining the main stage the final night of the festival will be traditional country music from The Danny Dawson Band.
Georgia frontman Danny Dawson’s influences include the likes of George Jones, Tanya Tucker and Charley Pride.
“Music this year is a mix of fan favorites and genres,” said Emily Bledsoe, special events coordinator for the City of Abbeville. “Our acoustic stage was introduced last year as a way to highlight local musicians. It was so popular that we are bringing it back.”
Another favorite returning from last year is the Kid Zone on Washington Street, where Abbeville’s own Discover South Carolina Chef Ambassador, Erica McCier, executive chef and owner of Indigenous Underground will give a cooking demonstration and children can get a jump on summer reading. While there, be sure to enjoy choral and dance performances by community groups.
Plus, Two Brews is bringing back its doughnut-eating contest Saturday morning of the festival.
“Pictures from the doughnut-eating contest last year were amazing,” said Austin Walker, Abbeville community development director.
If you get hungry, 17 food vendors will be in town, ranging from traditional fair foods, lobster dogs, local barbecue favorites from Abbeville’s fall Hogs and Hens festival and more.
“Food and arts and craft vendors like our atmosphere,” Walker said. “Our festival has continued to grow because of that. We are at 70 craft vendors and we’ve had to rearrange a few things. ... I can’t wait to see people’s reactions to everything we have.”
To make it easy to figure out who and what is at the festival, check out the festival’s interactive site map. Find it under the Spring Festival tab at Festivals and Events at abbevillecitysc.com.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
