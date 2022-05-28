The 2022 South Carolina Festival of Flowers Ladies’ Luncheon speaker will bring an uplifting message of hope and courage 11 a.m. June 1.
Greenwood native Lindsay Adams Blair of Catalyst for Courage will speak during the luncheon, at the James Medford Family Event Center on the main campus of Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.
A certified trauma specialist, birth and bereavement doula and fertility coach, Blair helps others “reclaim their joy” after experiencing infertility, pregnancy/infant loss, and pregnancy after loss.
Lindsay and husband David, of Simpsonville, are parents of twins, born after seven years of infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss.
“I will share some of my personal story,” Blair told the Index-Journal in a phone interview. “We can all find courage and hope, even in the midst of hard seasons.”
Denise Manley, chairperson for the Ladies’ Luncheon, said, “I am honored to chair this year’s Festival of Flowers Ladies Luncheon. I’m especially excited about our speaker, Lindsay Blair, who I have known since she was a little girl. I have followed her journey and watched her grow into this amazing young woman and mother. Her story that she will be sharing will certainly inspire and encourage all the ladies in attendance, and everyone will leave feeling a sense of hope and perseverance.”
Co-chairperson for the luncheon with Manley is Sheree Hill.
“I am excited to be a part of this year’s Ladies’ Luncheon,” Hill said. “We are bringing several new elements to the event. I am most excited about us incorporating the talents of two local floral artists for our table decor centerpieces. And this year, the attendees will have the opportunity to purchase these beautiful arrangements to take home and enjoy.”
Empathetic work with others facing hardships is not new to Blair. While a student at Clemson University, she worked with an organization whose mission was to end human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Upstate. Lindsay is daughter of Mike and Beth Adams of Greenwood.
“When I was going through my experiences, I wanted to become the support person that I wished I had,” Blair said. “That’s pretty much exactly what I did. I got certified and training to be able to offer hope and courage to women especially, who are going through difficulty journeys of infertility and pregnancy loss...
“When you have your miracle babies, it doesn’t erase the loss,” Blair said. “But, I am grateful for the work I get to do now.”
Today, Blair partners with people facing infertility and pregnancy loss as well as infertility doctors.
“Doctors are trained to do amazing things in science and medicine,” Blair said. “Their realm of expertise is not the emotional support side...I’ve been where a lot of these patients are.”
Part of what Blair does is help clients learn ways to advocate for themselves and their care and treatment.
“We practice what the patient is going to say at an appointment, and to write things down,” Blair said.
Blair said she didn’t know anyone who experienced struggles and loss at the time when she first found herself grappling with infertility and recurrent miscarriage.
“It’s a lot more common that people realize,” Blair said. “People don’t typically announce they’re pregnant until the second trimester. ...Most early losses happen before that. It’s well-meaning to ask a couple when they are going to have kids, but they might be having a difficult time.”
Grief and joy, Blair said, can coexist at the same time.
“That’s how we grow stronger, in our relationships and as a community,” Blair said.
Blair’s Catalyst for Courage, LLC just turned a year old in March 2022.
“The pandemic really opened up a world of virtual access,” Blair said. “From people locally to clients on the West coast, virtual has closed some of the gaps to access for support. People don’t have to come into an office or a coffee shop to meet with me. It’s comforting for some to have these personal conversations from their own homes, while wearing their pajamas. These are very vulnerable things to talk about.”
Find out more about Lindsay Adams Blair and her services by visiting: catalystforcourage.com and lindsay@catalystforcourage.com and on Instagram.
Tickets for the catered South Carolina Festival of Flowers luncheon, with mimosas and a champagne reception, plus door prizes and a fashion show, in conjunction with Uptown Greenwood merchants, are selling fast.
Purchase luncheon tickets online at: SCFestivalofFlowers.org and at Mary Frances Limited and the Arts Center of Greenwood.