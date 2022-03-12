The Jazz at Lincoln Center is bringing to Newberry Opera House Tuesday a stellar musical program that debuted at the iconic New York performing arts venue in 2016, “Songs We Love.”
It’s a journey through the first 50 years of jazz in song. Performing is a nine-piece collective, with musical direction by a rising star trumpet player, Riley Mulherkar.
“I was musical director for this show when it premiered here in New York,” Mulherkar, told the Index-Journal in a phone interview. “I had free rein to put together a show that I thought paid tribute to so many of our heroes in jazz music. ... It was my job to figure out how we were going to bring that repertoire to life and write the arrangements for each piece. ...I will be playing my heart out. I also get to be emcee for the show.”
Mulherkar said he first picked up the trumpet in elementary school, growing up in Seattle, Washington, saying many of his babysitters growing up were in high school jazz band. He would often attend their concerts. As a youth, Mulherkar was fortunate to hear The Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis.
“To be able to take this on the road as a touring production is such a meaningful opportunity for me,” Mulherkar said. “Wynton and the full orchestra cannot hit every town, so it’s special to take this show and try to spread the same feeling of swing and of joy and upliftment.
“When we debuted this show in 2016, we thought it was going to be a one night only thing,” Mulherkar added. “Now, so many years later, to have the opportunity to take it on the road, especially after two years of limited live performance (with the pandemic halting many), it’s something we don’t take for granted.”
This melting pot of music, birthed in America, jazz is full of improvisation and greats, including Ma Rainey, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, to name just a few.
“One song that comes to mind is ‘See See Rider’ originally sung by Ma Rainey,” Mulherkar said. “It was a hit at the time it was recorded (1924). It was a monumental record in the history of American music. It was an important song for Ma Rainey, and for Louis Armstrong, who was in the band, backing her up at the time.”
The original recording today sounds a big scratchy and, of course, old, Mulherkar said.
“It might be hard to imagine how a song like that can pack such a punch,” Mulherkar said. “We’re almost 100 years later now.”
Mulherkar’s first step in giving “See See Rider” a modern reboot was to transcribe it. Then, he brought it to his band to play through it.
“We found our own way of expressing our stories through the song,” Mulherkar said. “We take the spirit and the theme of the song to express ourselves. ... It’s a blues song with all these sorts of ups and downs and personality in improvisation. ... There’s one song we have in the show that’s a song Ella Fitzgerald sang when she was young and with the Chick Webb orchestra and it was her first big break. To me, it’s special to hear a song like that, because it represents such an important moment in the history of this music, this country and the Harlem Renaissance.”
While Tuesday’s show might be Mulherkar’s first visit to Newberry Opera House, he’s familiar with South Carolina.
Outreach and educational initiatives are a passion of his. Mulherkar is the jazz artistic director for the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp, established in 2021, that takes place at the U of SC Aiken Etherredge Center.
Joye in Aiken is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making performing arts available, started as a collaboration between the City of Aiken and The Juilliard School.
It was founded in 2008, taking its name from an old, 60-room winter retreat in Aiken named Joye Cottage, which serves as a principal venue. The 2022 Joye in Aiken Festival was March 4-11 and its Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp is June 23-26.
“I first came to Aiken while I was a student at Juilliard. Joye in Aiken had just started,” Mulherkar said. “Right as I was graduating, the festival was becoming its own independent festival. ... I joined the team as artistic director for jazz. That was in 2015 or 2016. Each year, we try to outdo ourselves.”