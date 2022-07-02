Chicken and ribs are just a few of the meats Justin Holt gets calls for these days when Holt Brothers BBQ competes.
And Greenwood’s South Carolina Festival of Discovery Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event each July, is among this Charlotte, North Carolina-area pit master’s favorite competitions.
Justin, 45, said he and his younger brother, Patrick, 39, grew up learning the ins and outs of low and slow barbecue. They learned from their volunteer firefighter dad, whose fire department guards the late patriarch’s sauce recipe about as closely as the famous eleven herbs and spices blend from the colonel.
“We started our competition barbecue team in the spring of 2017,” Justin said. “... Last year, my brother dialed right in and watched everything (livestream) in Greenwood. We got a call on chicken last year. I think we were eighth. It is probably our best finish out of any contest, just because of the size of it, and the people competing there. Greenwood is one of my favorites. It’s challenging, with the amount of teams there.”
Believe it or not, Justin followed a vegan diet for more than a decade before competitive ‘cue.
“I was kind of bored with it, but I still think it’s an awesome lifestyle,” Justin said. “And, when my wife was pregnant, she, a vegetarian, started eating meat. She was tired of making two different dinners. So, I switched. I had a cheese pizza to start with. ... Her father-in-law got wind of that and showed up at my house with a new smoker, and a rack of ribs...I went from one extreme to the other. ... I have clearly embraced the meat lifestyle with this hobby.”
From backyard barbecue
to competitionJustin’s brother, Patrick, was the first to bring up competition cooking.
”There was one in March of 2017 at a church near the high school we went to,” Justin said. “We decided to give it a shot. We got a logo put together. At the time, I was working for an ad agency here in Charlotte. (Now, Justin works in website development.)
Holt Brothers BBQ would do practice cooks on weekends to get ready.
”We did that contest at the church and came in dead last,” Justin recalls. “It was really, really cold and miserable, with a wind storm. One of my pop-up tents got completely destroyed.”
Patrick, Justin said, wasn’t totally convinced the endeavor was fun. Justin, on the other hand, was hooked, ready to register for a four-meats pro competition in Kannapolis, North Carolina that May.
”We did OK at that one,” Justin said. “Later that year, I bought our trailer and we are now at some 15 competitions per year, barbecue and steak. ... This year, I think we have 21 competitions on the schedule. ... Patrick usually only comes out on weekends to ones that are close. ... He’s the one who trained me on chicken and ribs. The last couple years, it’s been my son, Hollis, 7, and me running the show.”
Smoke in their bloodWhether it was prepping meats, making slaw or cutting pecan wood for their father’s quarterly fire department fundraisers, Justin said competition cooks now bring back fond memories for him and Patrick, of helping their father.
”When he passed away, we were given his helmet badge, with is on the sides of my cook trailer, with a dedication to him and that badge is with us at every cook,” Justin said. “Smelling the smoke, it brings back memories of late nights with my dad. ... Patrick is always the first person I call or text as soon as awards are done.”
Friendship and brotherhood
Competition ‘cue is “a good sport”, Justin said. “People are like family. Last year, at a competition in Roebuck, everyone helped Hollis celebrate his birthday...I thought about doing a podcast about barbecue during the past two years of Covid and I decided to get this thing going.”
The Carolina Q Show
Hear memorable big-box retailer stories and insights from competition cooks, contest organizers and even KCBS reps on Justin’s podcast, The Carolina Q Show, wherever you get your podcasts.
Justin tries to share one episode a week, where barbecue folks share their connections and their goals. Plus, he’s gearing up to do a live podcast July 8, straight from our very own Festival of Discovery.
”We’re going to try and be on Facebook Live and Instagram,” Justin explains. “I’ve got five teams I am going to interview with, to find out what they like about being in Greenwood and how they feel they are going to do in competition. Just about everyone I’ve asked about what is their favorite contest says ‘Greenwood’...You’re probably always going to get a storm and it’s going to be hot, but it’s awesome.
”Gas prices and the economy are impacting turnout at some competitions, but Greenwood still has more than 90 coming,” Justin said. “I can’t believe some of the pro teams that are really in it this year.”
Justin wants you to know though that his North Carolina cook team is not the same as one from Florence with a similar name and three restaurant locations.
”There’s no bad blood between the brothers,” Justin said. “We all think it’s kind of neat.”
Be sure to stop by the Holt Brothers BBQ trailer during the Festival of Discovery KCBS contest and get a free sticker. And, enjoy three days of free, live music, by more than 20 performers during the festival’s Blues Cruise.
