South Carolina-raised singer/songwriter Sam Burchfield, and his band the Scoundrels, headline today’s 6 p.m. free Wag & Jam concert at Uptown Market in Greenwood, a fundraiser for Humane Society of Greenwood.
From middle and high school forward, Sam Burchfield says he never envisioned another career besides music.
Burchfield has a knack for writing lyrics that encapsulate the moment. Take, for example, these lines from his 2017 single, “Strawberry Blonde”: “Throw out your bobby pins and your reservations; Let your hair hang loose.”
The song is about his wife, a musical artist in her own right, Pip the Pansy, before they were married. The song was inspired after taking a trip up the East Coast. The trip culminated in a holiday marriage proposal in New York City’s famed Rockefeller Center.
Burchfield will no doubt invite audiences to let their hair hang loose at tonight’s latest installment of Wag & Jam. It’s the signature benefit concert for Humane Society of Greenwood.
Tonight’s concert is free, at the Uptown Market at 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Music starts at 6 p.m., with special guests Hotel Fiction, followed by Sam Burchfield and the Scoundrels.
Purchase eats by Buenavista Cuban Cafe and beverages by Good Times Brewing. Early in the evening, meet furry friends available for adoption from the Humane Society of Greenwood.
Burchfield’s music is indie and a bit bohemian.
Burchfield was a contestant on season 13 of the television show, “American Idol.” Given the autonomous nature of his songs, which can span folk to soul, blues and more, he says he’s much more suited to marching to his own drum.
Several Sam Burchfield songs are decidedly happy, but others take some unexpected story-telling twists, such as 2022’s “It Feels Alright” from his album, “Scoundrel”.
In that song, Burchfield sings, ”I reach down into my coat, to pull myself together. Lawman’s coming ’round and my finger’s on trigger.”
”It’s not just a song about an outlaw guy,” Burchfield said. “It’s a dive into the psyche of how you get there. For me, you can’t just live a self-serving life of whatever feels good. You end up wrecking yourself and those around you.”
Songs on “Scoundrel” were birthed during the pandemic and times of social protest, Burchfield said.
The album is getting radio play.
”It’s wild,” Burchfield said. “It’s going to blow my mind if ever I am in a place and I turn on the radio and hear myself ... It’s awesome to finally have it out there ... I’ve been visiting radio stations and it’s streaming too. I will have vinyl with me at Wag & Jam.”
In the 2021 single, “Sands of Old Cities” Burchfield pines, “So maybe I’ll die; As a pauper. No possessions, no silver or copper. Just you and me, and the apocalypse. Together, we’ll lay in the sands of old cities.”
”Part of it is my growth as an artist,” Burchfield said. “The good thing about being an independent artist, and maybe a little stubborn, is that you want to try things out. ... Listening to how my music has changed is something of a snapshot of where I am musically.”
There’s more to the tales in all of Burchfield’s songs, but not too many spoiler alerts here. Check him out tonight live at the Uptown Market.
Burchfield grew up near Seneca but lives near Jasper, Georgia, now. He studied the music business at University of Georgia.
Birchfield said songs often come to him in “little snippets” that he sometimes revisits years later to finish.
”A lot of time, it’s when I have music on and I’m driving by myself,” Burchfield said. “It’s sort of meditative. ... I’ll sing something out and record a voice memo as a reminder.”