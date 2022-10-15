Sam Burchfield is a singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and introspective lyrics.

South Carolina-raised singer/songwriter Sam Burchfield, and his band the Scoundrels, headline today’s 6 p.m. free Wag & Jam concert at Uptown Market in Greenwood, a fundraiser for Humane Society of Greenwood.

From middle and high school forward, Sam Burchfield says he never envisioned another career besides music.

Burchfield has a knack for writing lyrics that encapsulate the moment. Take, for example, these lines from his 2017 single, “Strawberry Blonde”: “Throw out your bobby pins and your reservations; Let your hair hang loose.”

