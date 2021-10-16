An epic music video collaboration in the spring of 2020, by Greenwood musicians, inspired Greenwood Performing Arts (GPA) to launch a massive outdoor concert in October of last year.
At that time, pandemic restrictions began lifting. That major concert — Greenwood Groovin’ — featured dozens of area musicians.
Get ready. The second Greenwood Groovin’ is Oct. 29 at Lander University’s Jeff May Complex.
For Greenwood, the pandemic pause only temporarily halted local, live music.
Amid the shutdown, local musicians banded together to pull off, produce and share their amazingly moving “American Pie” video project, with the blessing of American singer-songwriter Don McLean.
It united Greenwood musicians and the community during a time when in-person public performances weren’t happening.
The second Greenwood Groovin’ falls on Lander’s homecoming weekend and this big, big local show kicks off Greenwood Performing Arts’ fall lineup.
Advanced tickets are on sale now at four outlets: Howard’s on Main, Thayer’s, Flynn’s on Maxwell and First Citizens Bank.
VIPs will have their own tent and musical performance with Surrender Cobra.
Food truck and beverage vendors will be on site.
“We’re super excited to do this again and the minds behind this are so creative,” said Lisa M. Sanders, GPA executive director. “We want to make it an annual thing and grow it.”
This year, the lineup includes a smaller number musicians playing longer sets. Last year, more than 50 musicians participated.
Oct. 29, be on the lookout for Pope and Bert, The Mezz, Bad Weather States, Ryan Pitts and the Southern Gentlemen, RJ Poore and JayLa Stevens, Paige Bailey and Ashby Stokes and friends, to name a few.
Expect surprises from Susie's Academy of Dance, and your host for the evening, Greenwood Community Theatre’s John F. Keenan. Custom Audio and Lighting and the folks of Hometown Hodges will again be facilitating concert sound and stage lighting and an LED video wall, according to organizers.
“People who went last year told us they wanted everyone to play longer,” Sanders said. “We had about 450 people attend last year. People were here from as far away as Atlanta and North Carolina.”
In organizing the second concert, Sanders is collaborating with T.J. Jenks, general manager of Montague’s restaurant, and local musicians, including Nic Massey and Granger Smith.
“Plans are to incorporate icons of the Greenwood music scene and also to pay tribute to some of our local music teachers who aren’t with us anymore,” Massey said. “It would be nice if things were back to normal from this time last year, but it really hasn’t quite gotten back to normal, not for music.”
The night also will recognize musical contributions of the legendary southern blues bar Jackson Station that once put the tiny town of Hodges on the map for music.
Jenks said it’s “very refreshing” to have a well-established nonprofit, with a 75-year history, (GPA), plus corporate sponsors back a local music event.
“It’s nice to bridge a connection between Lander and the Greenwood music scene,” Jenks said. “For a lot of people last year, Greenwood Groovin’ was the first opportunity (after the pandemic shutdown) to go out and see live music,” Jenks continued. “It had to be one of the first concerts in the country with more than a few hundred people in attendance. The fun thing about Greenwood Groovin’ is that it’s totally Greenwood-driven. ... A point of this concert is to continue to foster the Greenwood music scene and to keep that going.”
Jenks said musicians and the community banded together during the early months of the pandemic for the “American Pie” video project.
“For me, it’s just a good reminder, every year, when we do this concert that that is what we went through, and we all got through it together,” Jenks said.
Get Greenwood Groovin’ tickets at Howard’s on Main, Thayer’s, Flynn’s on Maxwell and First Citizens Bank. Visit greenwoodperformingarts.org for on its fall entertainment lineup.