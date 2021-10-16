2nd Greenwood Groovin' concert: Jeff May Complex

What: Greenwood Performing Arts is hosting its second Greenwood Groovin' concert, featuring a host of Greenwood musicians and special musical tributes.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29, outdoors at Lander University's Jeff May Complex.

Advanced tickets are $25, available now at four Greenwood outlets: Howard's on Main, Thayer's, Flynn's on Maxwell and First Citizens Bank.

Tickets at the gate are $30.

Platinum sponsors: Lander University, Cambridge Dental and Davis and Floyd.

Gold sponsors: Powers Law, Emerald Animal Hospital, First Citizens Bank, Sherard Builders, Manley Garvin LLC.

Silver sponsors: McDonald, Patrick, Poston, Hemphill and Roper Law Firm, McGinn Construction, Chandler Construction, Allegra Printing, Citizens Trust Co., Montague's Restaurant and Sharon Mulkey of Re/Max.

For information, call Greenwood Performing Arts, 864-953-2473 or visit online: greenwoodperformingarts.org.

GPA is a nonprofit organization celebrating 75 years of bringing the Lakelands diverse, professional artistic performances that entertain and educate, including outreach programs when possible.

Next up in GPA's entertainment season are a Nov. 18 concert with Steven Galloway and Kylie Odetta at Greenwood's Sundance Gallery and a 75th Anniversary Gala, featuring Nat Chandler and Keith Jameson, accompanied by Martha Beaudrot and Ethan Flowe.