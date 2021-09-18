There’s excitement about playing music before an in-person audience.
Robert Gardiner, Lander University music professor, said during a recent telephone interview with the Index-Journal, “it seems like it’s time to do it again. ...We want our students to be exposed to live music as much as possible.
“It’s good for me to play for them and for them to hear jazz being produced by professional musicians,” Gardiner said. “We’re testing the waters, but we have a number of concerts planned. ... It’s much more fun to play in front of people.”
Gardiner, of Irmo, who plays saxophone, will be joined by three fellow jazz musicians for a free concert in Lander’s Abney Cultural Center auditorium on campus at 8 p.m. Sept. 28.
The auditorium space allows for social distancing, Gardiner said, noting masks are required on campus indoors.
This Robert Gardiner Jazz Quartet concert is just one of an entire season of Lander fine arts events on campus, scheduled for the 2021-22 academic year.
They were announced Tuesday, during a season preview.
The best part? All the events are free and open to the public.
Coming exhibitions and performances will be by visiting artists and Lander University faculty.
On view now, through Oct. 13, is a watercolor exhibit by artist Guy Lipscomb. A reception is slated Tuesday.
Students performed Tuesday, sharing examples of their work, including two media and communications students who did a live segment of their XLR radio show, 2 P.O.C., from the Lander fine art gallery.
A student-led jazz combo played selections such as Kenny Burrell’s “Chitlins con Carne” and visual arts students talked about their creative processes.
Visual arts major Kristina Peay, 20, of Lexington, talked about a class assignment she did on charcoal portraiture.
“I don’t particularly care for charcoal,” Peay said. “But, I like collage, so, I thought, why not combine something I like with something I don’t?”
The result is a charcoal portrait of the actor who plays Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” that uses newspaper clippings about the actor.
Mark Rollins, dean of Lander’s College of Arts and Humanities, welcomed guests and scholarship donors, saying the preview gives a glimpse into everything from painting and sculpture to radio dramas, to short films and even literary magazine entries.
“It’s a celebration of bringing back the arts, live and in-person, to Lander,” Rollins said, noting many in-person events have halted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Playing with Gardiner Sept. 28 are Bert Ligon, on piano, a recently retired professor of jazz studies at University of South Carolina, Woody Lingle on bass and Edwin Hamilton on drums and vocals.
“Bert Ligon has played with me at Lander before, but it’s been a while,” Gardiner said. “We are bringing a couple other guys who haven’t played at Lander before, but I have been playing with them regularly, at Halls Chophouse in Columbia.”
Gardiner said the quartet musicians are among some of the best in the region.
“I feel fortunate to make music with these three guys,” Gardiner said. “They’re so good and versatile.”
During this concert, expect modern jazz standards by the likes of the late Chick Corea, classics and maybe even an original composition by Bert Ligon.
Gardiner said Lander music students are getting a chance to shine, too, playing publicly in jazz combos.
“If this virus allows, I would love for our students to go out and play for some high schools,” Gardiner said, possibly with a guest artist joining us.”
Also, save the date for Gardiner and the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble playing some of The Beatles’ greatest hits in concert Oct. 30 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.
For tickets, call 803-407-5011.