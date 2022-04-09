Editor’s Note: CARE’s lead guitarist, 14-year-old Mac Price, is son of Index-Journal publisher Mundy Price and A Month of Mondays band member Kenny Price, and nephew of St. Claire Donaghy.
Practice makes perfect — and might even land a paying gig, or two.
That’s the incentive Cambridge Academy band teacher Ashby Stokes put before the school’s rock band ensemble.
“Sometimes, younger students lack patience when it comes to practicing music,” Stokes said. “At the beginning of the semester, I decided to form an afterschool program and form a band with the middle and upper school kids — the Cambridge Academy Rock Ensemble (CARE). The idea is to get these kids out in public to play music. ... And, if we make some money, the idea is to split it with the band and the school.”
Stokes is in his fourth year teaching band elective at the Greenwood private school.
Stokes has played guitar since age 11 and is an established musician, with recordings, studio work, band collaborations and teaching music students to his credit, in Greenwood and beyond, including New York City.
CARE’s first gig is at 5 p.m. April 29, during Cambridge Academy’s spring carnival — open to the public — with hayrides, games, virtual reality computer activities and a silent auction, by the parent-teacher association.
“Playing in public is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Mac Price said. “I’ve done open mic’s before, but playing with a complete band, and letting everyone see that, will give everybody a good experience.”
Price is also working on an original composition to play with the band.
Ben Bartley, 16, plays bass in the band.
Stokes recall’s giving Ben’s father, musician Jake Bartley, guitar lessons many years ago.
“I wanted to take this class to get better with the bass,” Bartley said. “I started on it when I was 10 or 11.” Bartley plays keyboards also.
Middle and high school band and students have class twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and an afterschool session Wednesdays, if they choose.
CARE is learning the theme song to war-comedy M.A.S.H., a 70s rock medley, a 60s surf medley and songs made famous by The Beatles, Deep Purple and Tears for Fears. Student vocalists might also join the mix April 29.
Ukulele player Kai Farquaharson said she wants the band to learn the entire “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song in the future.
“I grew up watching the cartoon,” Farquaharson said.
Drummer Eli Ingram said he practices music all the time, including some at his after-school job with Sound Systems and More in Greenwood.
Beginner students start out on hand percussion instruments and ukulele, Stokes said, noting the class includes students at all levels, including ones who come from musical families and have played instruments from the time they were very young.
Stokes said community music gigs could be made available to the CARE high school students.
“Some of my favorite moments every school year are when the band gets standing ovations during the Grandparents’ Day and Christmas programs,” Stokes said.