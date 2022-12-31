A retrospective broadcast highlighting nine high-profile recipients of South Carolina’s top arts honor premieres on South Carolina ETV at 8 p.m. Jan. 5.
Among recipients showcased for receiving the South Carolina Governor’s Awards for the Arts, presented by the South Carolina Arts Commission will be Tom Stanley, a visual artist, who is exhibiting in Greenwood at Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery, Jan. 11 through Feb. 8. Stanley was a South Carolina Governor’s Awards for the Arts recipient in 2018.
Another individual in the retrospective with a local connection is award-winning poet Glenis Redmond, a poet-in-residence at the Peace Center in Greenville and who is also Kennedy Center Teaching Artist and a Cave Canem poet. Redmond received a Governor’s Award for the Arts in 2020 and she has a bachelor of arts in psychology from Erskine College.
Other Governor’s Awards for the Arts recipients in this retrospective broadcast, a film project with Renderhouse Films, are John Acorn, Wilfred Delphin, Mary Jackson, William Starrett, Leo Twiggs, Sam Wang and Cecil Williams.
Films profile each artist. The retrospective premiere can be viewed through SCETV’s 11-station network. Access the broadcast via livestream on the homepage of SCETV.org by using a digital antenna or through cable, satellite and streaming live TV providers.
Subsequent re-airings will occur on other SCETV Channels, including Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on the South Carolina Channel and Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. on ETV World.
A state agency created by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1967, the South Carolina Arts Commission works to increase public participation in the arts, providing grants, direct programs, staff assistance and partnerships.
The South Carolina Governor’s Awards for the Arts recognize arts organizations, patrons, artists, businesses and government organizations who are considered innovators, supporters and advocates for the arts.