A retrospective broadcast highlighting nine high-profile recipients of South Carolina’s top arts honor premieres on South Carolina ETV at 8 p.m. Jan. 5.

Among recipients showcased for receiving the South Carolina Governor’s Awards for the Arts, presented by the South Carolina Arts Commission will be Tom Stanley, a visual artist, who is exhibiting in Greenwood at Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery, Jan. 11 through Feb. 8. Stanley was a South Carolina Governor’s Awards for the Arts recipient in 2018.