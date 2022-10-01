South Carolina’s Bach Society, SC Bach, is kicking off its latest concert season with a weekend of performances Oct. 7, 8 and 9.
Concerts are titled, “Glimpses of Greatness: Bach Before Leipzig.”
Be sure to catch SC Bach on Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clinton, 1387 S.C. 56 South.
Hear SC Bach choir members along with members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, directed by conductor David Rhyne.
After the choral cantata, Randall Umstead, music department chair at Furman University, joins the orchestra for a performance of the cantata for solo tenor voice, followed by the popular “Brandenburg Concerto #6.”
This group of auditioned amateur singers, plus soloists and instrumentalists includes Catie Moyer, a performer familiar to Lakelands Festiva concert-goers.
The performances feature three works written by Bach before his arrival in Leipzig, Germany, where he served as a musical director for 27 years, until his death.
Tickets are $20 general admission or $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at scbach.org or at the door the day of the concert. Donations to support SC Bach are welcome.
In existence since 1980, the now Greenville-based South Carolina Bach Choir is the state’s only musical ensemble devoted to the performance of music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. SC Bach promotes affordable concerts, lectures and educational events, including school outreach.
Next year marks the 300th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach as cantor and music director at St. Thomas Church in Liepzig, Germany.
Additional concerts are Oct. 7 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Tryon, North Carolina, and Oct. 9 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Greenville.