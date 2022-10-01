SC Bach performing weekend of concerts to kick off its season

SC Bach, South Carolina’s Bach Society, will perform Oct. 8 in Clinton and Oct. 9 in Greenville for the start of its concert season, with a program titled “Glimpses of Greatness: Bach Before Leipzig.”

 SUBMITTED

South Carolina’s Bach Society, SC Bach, is kicking off its latest concert season with a weekend of performances Oct. 7, 8 and 9.

Concerts are titled, “Glimpses of Greatness: Bach Before Leipzig.”

Tags