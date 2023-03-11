Settle in with a bag of popcorn and your favorite candy.
Film and acting buffs are encouraged to check out the 13th annual Lander University Film Festival March 18 on the Greenwood campus.
Open to the public are programs with guest experts in acting, stage and film production as well as the festival’s main attraction, the evening’s 2023 short film competition, with entries by high school, college and open division filmmakers, 19 in total, who are vying for cash prizes.
According to film festival organizer, Lander University journalism professor, Robert F. Stevenson, competition judges have been evaluating the 2023 short film entries since late February.
The public is invited March 18 to attend the evening’s short film awards ceremony and cheer on winners of Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Actor.
“The four of us who are film competition judges have critiqued all of the entries and turned them back in,” said Michael Genevie, one of the competition judges and film festival program presenters. “We all had a blast judging these and come at them from different areas of expertise.
Judging this year’s short-film entries are:
Sam Thomas, a Lander alumnus and eight-time short film competition winner who has his own video production company in Greenwood, Bessie.
Joey Plyler, a Lander alumnus and former short film competition competitor who won a Writer’s Choice Award for one his entries. Plyler is active in community theater. Plyler is assistant director for housing and residence life at Lander.
“As a Lander student, I reported on the festival and my sophomore and junior years, I submitted films for it,” Plyler said. “It’s nice to see participation numbers back up after Covid, and we have roughly the same number of entries submitted across divisions. ... You see different levels of filmmaking, some comedy, some drama and some psychological thrillers, all at or under five minutes in length.”
Plyler said short film competition judges look for whether each entry effectively tells a complete story in the time allowed and whether entrants used required lines of dialogue in their submissions.
“You see folks working within those constraints,” Plyler said. “As a division competitor, you have just 10 days to write, shoot and edit the film. It’s a challenge. With cell phone technology now, or advanced equipment, it is very possible to get good film and audio.”
Judges collectively viewed entries, individually reviewed entries and discussed them, giving entries more than a single look, Plyler said.
Michael Genevie, a stage director, film and television actor, with a master of fine arts in directing from Florida State University who was a longtime director for the Abbeville Opera House before retirement in 2018. Genevie got his start in television in an episode of “In the Heat of the Night” and he teaches public speaking courses at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
Long a fan and student of magic, Genevie said he usually comes to class with a magic trick to share. Recently, Genevie was a magic consultant for a new Apple TV+ series comedy, “The Big Door Prize,” set to premiere March 29. And, Genevie got to use his magic during a recent commercial audition, too, for a well-known company.
Shelley Reid, an actor, playwright and screenwriter, with feature film and television credits. Reid is an afternoon program participant in the film festival who has a new project in production.
That project is a western titled, “Last Dollar” to be directed by William Shockley, and with Greenwood-born actor Grainger Hines in the role of the sheriff.
The plot, Reid said, centers on a boy who is orphaned after his mother and father are murdered. Intent on revenge, Reid says love and psychological trauma lead the orphan down a “mystifying path.”
Hines is another of the Lander Film Festival’s program participants, in an evening conversation with Michael Genevie.
Hines and Genevie are scheduled to share the stage of Lander’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium for an hour-long conversation delving into Hines’ decades-long career as an actor, and his and Genevie’s collaborations and friendship.
“I will be sitting down and talking with Grainger Hines, who I have worked with on a variety of projects,” Genevie said.”... We have a long history and I was a fan of his long before I even met him or knew he was from Greenwood. He has had a very long and successful career.”
These days, audiences have seen Hines in Oscar-nominated film on Netflix, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and TV series including “Dr. Death,” “The Knick” and “Hell on Wheels” to name a few out of hundreds of film and television credits.
Genevie says Hines was set on pursuing professional acting straight out of high school in Greenwood, including television and movies. By contrast, Genevie, born and raised in West Virginia, graduated in 1976, from Florida State University School of Theatre, with a master of fine arts in directing.
“As part of our conversation, which we have decided not to script or have planned interview questions, will be sort of a short film retrospective of what Grainger has done,” Genevie said. The clips span the late 1970s to 2021.
“Our very first collaboration was a show at Abbeville Opera House, ‘Summer and Smoke’ by Tennessee Williams,” Genevie said. “He’s an unbelievably talented actor, but I find him to be one of the most directable actors I have ever worked with. ... He’s had a remarkable career, with some 50 years in the Screen Actors Guild and he’s working more now than ever.”
Hines says his Screen Actors Guild card shows, “Member since 1973.”
“This is my 50th year in SAG and, in some ways, I feel like I just started,” Hines wrote the Index-Journal via email. “These days, I get as excited about my next job as I did about the first job I booked, back in the 1970s. I still feel like I have a lot to learn. Now, I fell I have a lot to give. I absolutely love what I do.”
During Hines’ career, he has written, produced and starred in a film during the 1990s, and directed a film in North Carolina in 2005.
“In August 2021, Shelley Reid asked me to read a script he wrote,” Hines wrote. “I read that script and saw the possibilities and acted on them. We begin principal photography on May 8, in Tucson, Arizona.”
This project, “Last Dollar” Hines said in a March 6 phone interview with the Index-Journal has developed quickly in recent years.
“This movie, with Thunderhead Pictures, we are getting ready to shoot in May has come together from scratch in a short amount of time,” Hines said. “When you get out of your own way, sometimes, things happen.”
Hines said he knew the script had potential and he made just one phone call before things set in motion.
“It’s a shoot-em-up western, but it is also a study of praecox dementia (an early descriptor for schizophrenia) and a love story,” Hines said. “The leads are two young kids.”
Hines has acted with Shockley before.
“I have been very busy the last few years,” Hines said. “Timing is everything.”
Hines has a number of film and television projects coming out in 2023. April 20, watch for Hines in the Peacock network drama, “Mrs. Davis.”