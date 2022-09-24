Nicole Shannon, mother of a young son with a rare genetic disorder, is using visual art — and real roses — with genetic variants, as her subjects. Shannon’s motivation with the painting series she created, titled “Rare Roses,” is to convey “all are uniquely beautiful and deserving of love.” “(My son) Quinn making it through the night, after he was born, was a miracle,” Shannon said. “We had an oxygen machine and a suction machine and hospice when we were finally able to come home with him. I didn’t have time for art then.” Shannon is a Greenville-based married mother of two children, as well as an artist and writer who has practiced goldsmithing since her teens. Her almost 4-year-old son, Quinn, was diagnosed with a deletion of 263 genes by Greenwood Genetic Center, which has Quinn as a pediatric patient. Quinn has what’s known as a chromosome 6q deletion. Art as meditation “When I started painting these roses, I started out with one, on paper, in a small format,” Shannon said. “...I would do these at night, by the light of a booklight, using a little watercolor tray and paint in my lap. It was almost like therapy, as much as it was an art project. ... As a parent with a child with a genetic difference, I connected with other families with similar stories. We all encounter instances where our children are treated as ‘less than’. ...Why aren’t all humans treated like humans?” Roses, Shannon said, are revered in almost every culture. “They’re used to represent beauty and love and value and significance,” she said. “Roses are living organisms. I was sure they had genetic variants. So, I reached out to botanists and I got really amazing pictures of really amazing roses. “When I got to 12 paintings, I thought, well, I have a dozen roses but I don’t know what to do with them,” Shannon said. Later, her husband, Brendan, suggested she turn the paintings into a relatively new artform — NFTs — or Non-Fungible Tokens. These unique pieces of digital art are, essentially, pieces of code that render themselves as art and cannot be replicated. NFTs can represent real-world items like artwork. “It was a way to get them out,” Shannon said. “I started to get these messages from people about how touched they were by the roses and the description with them. I thought, maybe I need to do something else with them.” Shannon turned to Greenwood Genetic Center, which diagnosed Quinn, as the place to exhibit her art. “It was discovered in my 20th week of pregnancy with my son that he may have a genetic difference,” Shannon said. “Panic started to ensue in my medical care. It wasn’t my panic. I personally believe in my faith. I was worried, but I wasn’t panicked. His having a genetic difference was out of my control, but I continued to eat well and rest and I’m a prayerful person, so, I prayed. I wasn’t freaking out, but my doctors were freaking out. “The first place I felt hope was Greenwood Genetic Center,” Shannon said. “That was after an emergency C-section birth and everything happened really fast. Quinn was delivered Oct. 26, 2018.” Doctors at GGC gave Shannon a brochure outlining stories of other children with significant gene deletions. “Greenwood Genetic Center also connected us with a support group,” Shannon said. “I went on the site for this support group and saw these pictures of little kids — standing, smiling, with a feeding tube and playing in a sprinkler. He was a little boy. ... I felt a sense of relief seeing a child being a little boy, not just a problem.” Pictures of those children inspired Shannon to make a collage that she shared with others in the neonatal intensive care unit after her son’s birth. “I wanted others to see my child as a little boy,” she said. “... He’s already reached milestones many thought he wouldn’t. The fact that he’s saying words is huge, as is eating puréed food and drinking from a straw. ... He can pull up on his therapy ladder. He’s still showing us what he’s capable of. We’re letting him show us.” Networking, Shannon said, has enabled her to connect with other families with children who have “unique DNA.” And, she has established an Instagram account detailing Quinn’s progress: instagram.com/ourmightyquinn/ Shannon, a native of Upstate New York, studied art at SUNY New Paltz and Savannah College of Art and Design. She has worked professionally as a custom goldsmith, a sculptor, a fashion designer, a writer, an art educator, a user experience architect, a product developer and a mindset coach. She is founder of Create Potential, an education institute focusing on capacity for creativity.
Nicole Shannon, mother of a young son with a rare genetic disorder, is using visual art — and real roses — with genetic variants, as her subjects.