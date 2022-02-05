Greenwood County’s Promised Land community will be featured in a segment of “Reconstructed,” a Black history series that is part of the MSNBC podcast “Into America.”
It is slated to air Thursday, via podcast apps, streaming and audio options. You can also listen on your computer at msnbc.com/intoamerica.
“Reconstructed” is presented in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The weekly “Into America” podcast, with its accompanying television components, is hosted by Trymaine Lee. It focuses on being Black in America.
The special four-part series, “Reconstructed” introduced with its first episode Feb. 3, looks at the period after the American Civil War, when states formerly part of the Confederacy were brought back into the Union. Reconstruction sought to redress inequities of slavery and its political, social and economic legacy, amid pushback and struggles still relevant.
The first “Reconstructed” episode highlights Black politics, from Reconstruction to the present and Beaufort native, Robert Smalls.
During this period from 1865 to 1877, Black people worked to establish life as newly-freed persons. They gained political power and built formal communities, including Promised Land.
Jan. 26, crews with NBC News and MSNBC were in the Palmetto State and visited locations including Beaufort and Promised Land. They met with and interviewed the pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church, the Rev. James Louden III and others, who shared about the rural Promised Land community, established in 1870.
Among those interviewed for the podcast were husband and wife, the Rev. Willie Neal Norman Jr. and Elestine Smith Norman, who are longtime Promised Land residents and are both from families who have decades-long roots in the community.
Podcast interviews were conducted inside the current Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church building, the first Black church to be established in Promised Land, initially as a brush arbor and later, a wooden structure, erected in 1883, followed by block and brick churches.
“I’m probably the fifth generation of my maternal grandfather’s ancestry line to live in Promised Land,” Elestine told the Index-Journal. Her spouse, Neal, is a descendant of the Moragnes, some of Promised Land’s original settlers.
“Part of Promised Land’s story is about the importance of pursuing a better way of life,” Neal said. “...Even families with members who migrated to the North in recent years have come back to Promised Land, to do research on their families and land ownership. In December, I traveled around with some from Philadelphia and New Jersey and told them about the Moragne side.”
Retired Lander University sociology professor Dr. Elizabeth R. Bethel, author of the nonfiction book “Promiseland” first published in 1981, was also consulted.
“We talk about our life in the community, church and school,” Elestine said. “...We are trying to keep the legacy alive of how ancestors were able to purchase the community, build homes, work hard and take care of their families.”
Elestine, a former longtime constituent service liaison with more than three decades of service with the Third Congressional District, said she was surprised to learn Promised Land would be highlighted in the podcast series for Black History Month.
“A lot of younger generations don’t know this history,” Elestine said. “And, it’s right here in our community.”
Max Jacobs, a producer with the “Into America” podcast, said Promised Land is part of a “Reconstructed” episode on land and community.
“Promised Land is featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture exhibit on Reconstruction,” Jacobs said. “In our podcast, we wanted to talk about some of the Black towns that came about during, and after, Reconstruction...It’s an example of a community that came out of this time. Our goal is to capture a sense of place and speak with people who know about its history and who are continuing its legacy, of community and Black land ownership in Promised Land. ...In the short time we were there, you could feel that everyone knows their neighbors and there’s pride in where they come from.”