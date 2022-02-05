Among objects in “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies” in a section on democracy is a 54-foot long petition, bearing hundreds of signatures from men who participated in the State Convention of Colored People of South Carolina in Charleston in 1865. Petitioners ask Congress to help them secure “our equal rights before the law” including the right to vote. Some signers later served in the state legislature.
Petition of Colored Citizens of South Carolina for Equal Rights Before the Law, and the Elective Franchise, 1865, on loan from Justin S. Morrill Papers, Manuscript Division, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.
What put Promised Land on the map for the MSNBC “Into America” podcast’s Black History Month four-part series, “Reconstructed” was the Greenwood County rural community’s inclusion in a Reconstruction exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Candra Flanagan, on staff at the NMAAHC as a director of teaching and learning, spoke Wednesday with the Index-Journal, about Promised Land’s significance in “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies,” a 4,300-square-foot exhibition exploring the Reconstruction era.
This exhibit opened Sept. 24 and is on view through Aug. 21in Washington, D.C.
Starting in 1865, with emancipation, Flanagan said the exhibit explores family, democracy, community and land and labor. It goes on to examine contemporary legacies of Reconstruction such as racial profiling and voter suppression, with modern-day exhibit objects, such as the helmet worn by Bree Newsome when she climbed the flagpole on the grounds of the South Carolina State House and removed a Confederate flag, June 27, 2015.
“The land and labor section is where the Promised Land story and the interactive inspired by it is,” Flanagan said. “Land ownership was an important concept for the newly freed. ... Emancipation is in this Promised Land story, and the government of South Carolina setting aside acreages of land.”
This land, Flanagan said, was previously the property of white landowners but sold to African Americans.
“We really have the opportunity to talk about land redistribution,” Flanagan said. “A promised land, in the biblical sense, would have been important to the African American community.”
The interactive, Flanagan said, helps exhibit viewers think about day-to-day choices newly-freed considered in their lives. It also denotes Blacks serving in the South Carolina legislature during Reconstruction.
“From our research, we know that Promised Land as a community also built a church and a school,” Flanagan said. “... Part of the exhibition is looking to see how the stories of Reconstruction, the themes of Reconstruction, still have echoes today.”