Greenwood native Kelly Burton’s interest in capturing life from behind the lens began when she was in junior high school.
Now, 53, Burton is the featured Greenwood Artist Guild artist of the month for January and February at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, 330 Main St.
Burton’s photography is on view Jan. 4 through Feb. 28 in a show titled “Ordinary Perfect Moments.” Some works will be for sale. The public is invited to an opening reception 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Howard’s with appetizers and a cash bar.
The show features Burton’s digital photography on gallery-wrapped canvases, including photographs Burton took three years ago, on her first trip out of the United States, to Paris, in celebration of her 50th birthday. There’s also an abstract from a glow-stick party at night.
“I’m not a camera snob,” Burton said. “I’ve tried many, but my favorite so far is my Nikon. Next on my bucket list is to go out west and photograph Colorado.”
In addition to delving into photography while in junior high, Burton said she’s used her camera skills in her work life through the years. It has come in handy for event planning, newsletters and more, she said. In her 30s, she also worked in a film photo lab and she later had a job taking newborn baby portraits in a hospital setting. Burton has also photographed baby showers on commission.
“All of those things got me more passionate about photography,” Burton said. “I love nature. I love camping and kayaking. ... I take my camera with me when I go out in the kayak, much to my husband’s dismay. ... I love capturing moments others might miss.”
Burton’s advice to other photographers, amateur or otherwise, is to “please print your pictures” be they took with a cellphone camera or otherwise.
“There’s an entire generation who just shows photos to people on their phones,” Burton said. “You can create something beautiful. You will be amazed at what you can do with a halfway decent camera.”
Burton said friend and fellow Greenwood visual artist Elizabeth Nason, who “has boundless creativity” has long been an encourager of Burton’s creative side.
“She told me I just need to jump in and just go with this show idea,” Burton said. “Creative people always find something in common.”
Nason said she first met Burton while Kelly was working with The Salvation Army of Greenwood in 1997.
“She’s passionate and just a happy person,” Nason said. “After her family, her great love is the ocean. She spends a lot of time at the beach. ... Adventure lives in her bones and everywhere she goes, she carries her camera. ... She took herself to Paris and fulfilled a dream. I thought it was so brave to do that.”
Burton’s recently taken a position with the Greenwood County Veterans Administration, helping eligible service members coordinate benefits.
“I’ve always worked full-time regular jobs and enjoyed photography as a hobby,” Burton, a married mother of three sons, said. “I always try to do something creative. My youngest is now 20 and I kind of feel I’m at that point in my life where I can do some of my own stuff.”