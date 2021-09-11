Winners in the Best Photo Ever Contest, sponsored by Abbeville Artist Guild, are displayed at the Abbeville Welcome Center.
Amanda Smith — Best in Show.
Toni Herndon — First Place, nature.
Cecily Ferguson — First Place, vacation.
Courtney Mitchell — First Place, pets.
Julianna Morris Smith — Second Place, nature.
Amanda Smith — Second Place, vacation.
Meg Davis — Second Place, pets.
Danielle Morris — Third Place, nature.
Mary Shirley — Third Place, vacation.
Julianna Morris Smith — Third Place, pets.
Olivia Crawford — Honorable Mention, nature.
Toni Herndon — Honorable Mention, vacation.
Danielle Morris — Honorable Mention, pets.