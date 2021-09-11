Photo named Best in Show in contest. Winners displayed at Abbeville Welcome Center.

Amanda Smith's photo of a yellow tabby cat named Bandit won Best in Show in a Abbeville Artist Guild photo contest. Winners are displayed at the Abbeville Welcome Center.

Winners in the Best Photo Ever Contest, sponsored by Abbeville Artist Guild, are displayed at the Abbeville Welcome Center.

Amanda Smith — Best in Show.

Toni Herndon — First Place, nature.

Cecily Ferguson — First Place, vacation.

Courtney Mitchell — First Place, pets.

Julianna Morris Smith — Second Place, nature.

Amanda Smith — Second Place, vacation.

Meg Davis — Second Place, pets.

Danielle Morris — Third Place, nature.

Mary Shirley — Third Place, vacation.

Julianna Morris Smith — Third Place, pets.

Olivia Crawford — Honorable Mention, nature.

Toni Herndon — Honorable Mention, vacation.

Danielle Morris — Honorable Mention, pets.