Artist and teacher Amy Alley has organized a second Pencil Poets exhibit at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, on view through March and April.
The public opening meet-the-artists event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy visual art and poetry readings.
This show puts pencil in the limelight, as a visual art medium and mechanism for sharing the spoken and written word.
The last time Alley organized a Pencil Poets show at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood was August of 2017.
In conjunction with Greenwood Artist Guild, Alley is among artists showing works. Participating with her are area artists: Joni Purk, Debra Lorick, Robert Matheson, Dana Gonzalez, Charlotte Ehney, Katelynne Collins, Abstract Alexandra, Raul Rodriguez, Wesley Harrell, Virginia Pulver and Marianne Lenti.
Poetry will also be read by Fred Bassett, Dana Gonzalez, Alley, Charlotte Ehney, Robert Matheson and more.
“Much of visual art is built on drawing,” Alley said. “But, it’s something I’ve gotten away from because I love painting so much...Pencil levels the playing field for artists. I’ve also created a Facebook group for Pencil Poets. Not everyone is on social media but it’s also spreading by word of mouth.”
Raul Rodriguez, 32, a Newberry artist, said initiatives like Pencil Poets are key for inclusivity in presentation of art.
“I gravitate toward very hand-made,” Rodriguez said. “One of the things that has saved me is art. I’m so grateful to have been accepted into the music program in middle school and high school. The only thing all the kids cared about in that environment was that we were contributing to something as a whole. I fell in love with the idea that I could express myself...I’ve soaked up as much knowledge as I could in the public school system and in the real world. I can express myself in music or (visual) art.”
As a child, Rodgriguez said his only readily available art supplies were a No. 2 pencil and lined paper, not pastels or watercolors.
Via email, Newberry artist Robert Matheson says this artistic exercise using only a No. 2 pencil and paper challenged him to focus on what he “wanted to say, rather than which materials to use”.
Matheson’s artwork is titled “Tempted to Do a Self-Portrait.” Matheson also wrote a poem:
Tempted to do a Self-Portrait
Am I a painter or a poet?
A sculptor or a dreamer?
These words
Symbols
Labels
Limited tools to express our shared experience
Our shared desire to create
Our limited time offer
to radiate
Matheson is facilitating a pop-up “poetree” as part of the March 10 Pencil Poets reception. Write and share your own inspirational stories and poems to add to this. It’s to be modeled after one on Boyce Street in Newberry.
Full-time artist and art instructor Joni Purk of McCormick says the humble pencil can help even seasoned artists increase their awareness of “drawing what you see and not what you think you see.”
Alley taught art in District 50 for 12 years and has been a middle school resource teacher. Now, Alley teaches in the special education department at Greenwood High School. She recently had a solo show, a series of works that stemmed from the pandemic, at the Lander University campus Starbucks.