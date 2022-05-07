Jennafer Newberry as Glinda and cast, in the National Tour of “Wicked.” This Broadway sensation has a special three-week engagement at the Peace Center in Greenville, Aug. 2-20, 2023. Currently, it’s the fifth-longest running show in Broadway history.
GREENVILLE — The Peace Center announces the 2022-23 Peace Broadway Season sponsored by Gibbs Cancer Center.
Bookended by the return of two blockbuster musicals, “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked,” the upcoming season features a collection of big titles.
The lineup includes the 2017 Tony Award-winners for Best Musical (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and Best Direction of a Musical (“Come From Away”), the 2021 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater (“Jagged Little Pill”), the most successful American play in Broadway history (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) and the newest 2022 N.Y. Times Critic’s Pick (“Six”).
“You won’t find a more stellar lineup of touring Broadway than the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Season,” said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. “We are excited to announce ten incredible shows, including award winners, beloved classics, fan favorites and fresh titles. This season promises to delight the Peace Center’s dedicated 9,000-plus subscribers, and because there is something for everyone, our single ticket buyers will be thrilled, too.”
Here’s the 2022-23 Peace Broadway series lineup:
“Dear Evan Hansen” Oct. 11-16.
“Fiddler On the Roof” Nov. 15-20.
“Come From Away” Jan. 24-29, 2023.
“Beetlejuice” Feb. 28-March 5, 2023.
“CATS” April 4-9, 2023.
“Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird” April 18-23, 2023.
“Jagged Little Pill” May 23-28, 2023.
“1776” June 13-18, 2023.
“Six” July 18-23, 2022.
“Wicked” Aug. 2-20, 2023. This is a special three-week engagement.
Ten and eight-show season ticket packages range from $327 to $1,002 and are now available to both renewing and new subscribers. New season ticket orders will be processed in the order received.
Packages can be purchased online at peacecenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 864-467-3000. Box Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes before each performance. A per-order handling fee applies.
Group tickets will be available mid-summer. Individual show tickets will go on sale at later dates.
The Peace Center Box Office, its phone center, the Peace Center app and peacecenter.org are the only official retail outlets for tickets.
Patrons who purchase tickets from a broker or a third party should be aware that the tickets might not be valid.