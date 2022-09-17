Friends of the Humane Society of Greenwood are hosting upcoming events to support this nonprofit that is under contract with Greenwood County to operate the Greenwood County Animal Shelter.

Sept. 27 is Paws Fore a Cause, sponsored by The Links at Stoney Point. It’s a triple whammy of tournaments for golf, tennis and pickleball, on one day, all raising money for HSOG.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.