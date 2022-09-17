Friends of the Humane Society of Greenwood are hosting upcoming events to support this nonprofit that is under contract with Greenwood County to operate the Greenwood County Animal Shelter.
Sept. 27 is Paws Fore a Cause, sponsored by The Links at Stoney Point. It’s a triple whammy of tournaments for golf, tennis and pickleball, on one day, all raising money for HSOG.
“In addition to these three tournaments all at one time, there will also be dog walkers around the neighborhood, plus, there will be shelter dogs here,” said Jim Medford, The Links at Stoney Point chairman. “On each hole of the golf course for the tournament will be a bio of a shelter dog up for adoption.”
Medford said several hundred people are anticipated to participate in the day’s three tournaments.
“Last year, my wife, Denise, and I matched dollar-for-dollar raised during a sports day tournament,” Medford said. “We were pleased to present a check for $30,000 to the Humane Society of Greenwood and trunk loads of food. We will again be matching dollar-for-dollar this year and are hoping to exceed last year’s event.”
On Oct . 15 is the next Wag & Jam benefit concert at the Uptown Market. It’s free this year. There will be live bands, food for purchase and, for a time, pets on site that are up for adoption.
This Saturday, at HSOG, there’s also a Fall Festival vendor event at the Airport Road facilities where people can get an early start on holiday shopping, beginning at 10 a.m.
HSOG is supported by donations and funding from Greenwood County to manage the Greenwood County Animal Shelter and care for the animals housed there.
“Hopefully, with the 2022 Wag and Jam concert being free, more people will be at the event,” said Mary Rylander, who has served on the HSOG board of directors for four years and is the Wag and Jam event chairperson this year.
“We’re going to have adoptable dogs at the event for a few hours, between 5 and 7 p.m.,” she said.
During Wag & Jam, enjoy musical guests Hotel Fiction at 6 p.m. and headliners Sam Burchfield and The Scoundrels at 7 p.m. There will also be food for sale by Buenavista Latin Cafe and drinks by Good Times Brewing.
Niria Abadia with Buenavista will be selling her three most popular menu items — beef empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and traditional rice and black beans and a meat.
“During the whole COVID situation, my three children and I adopted a dog from the Humane Society. ...Ellie, the dog, is the best thing that’s ever happened to us. She’s been a blessing.”
Rylander said HSOG is still seeking additional Wag and Jam sponsors.
Wag and Jam sponsors will get to enjoy concert perks just for them, including a VIP lounge and an after-party with music by Fred Engler at Good Times Brewing at 9 p.m.
“I think this year we should see a goal of a little more than $40,000 in net proceeds reached by Wag and Jam,” Rylander said. “With this being the third year for Wag and Jam, it’s becoming a little more well known.”
Proceeds, Rylander said, support HSOG’s spay and neuter services, sponsorship of animal adoption fees and more.
“Shelters everywhere are seeing more animal intakes than adoptions right now,” Rylander said. “It’s expensive to be a no-kill shelter. Last year, HSOG was financially gutted by a distemper outbreak stemming from an animal intake at the shelter. We could not adopt out dogs due to quarantining during that time. Since then, we’ve beefed up protocols for animal intake, to limit spreading of disease. Although the Humane Society of Greenwood is partially supported, we have to raise a lot of our budgetary funds.”
Connie Mawyer, HSOG executive director, said Paws Fore a Cause and Wag and Jam support Humane Society of Greenwood’s operational budget.
“Wag and Jam is our biggest event and Paws Fore a Cause is a cornerstone, too,” Mawyer said. “These two events help us raise about 30 percent of our budget, strictly for the Humane Society, which hosts pet adoption events, low-cost spay and neuter services, trap-neuter-release programs to control feral cat populations, as well as vaccination clinics. The county animal shelter is a separate entity, but we help them out.”
Additionally, Mawyer said HSOG is gearing up for another free vaccination clinic Oct. 1. Grants received from Greenwood County Community Foundation and Petco Love are enabling the nonprofit to vaccinate against distemper, canine parvovirus and rabies. Grant funds are also covering costs to microchip pets to aid in returning them to their owners if they get loose.
“Distemper is viral and lives in the community and can be spread to unvaccinated canines by other mammals, such as foxes and raccoons,” Mawyer said. “A different strain affects cats. Distemper is deadly and the only defense is vaccination. Parvo is not airborne, but it can live without a host for a very long time, even in the ground and new strains are proving to be quickly fatal. This community’s pet populations are very under-vaccinated.”
