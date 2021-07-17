Giving anything to be where you want to be. This is a central idea in a new, original, full-length play, “Magic Girl...and Her Demons!” by Charlie Stowe.
It opens July 30 at Wild Hare Productions studios in Greenwood.
Stowe and Wild Hare founder/artistic director, Bess Park, are co-directing the play.
This tragicomedy is set in modern-day Wisconsin. Character, Nox, who is scraping by, makes a bet with the child of the devil, in pursuit of a new life.
“It’s really a cat and mouse sort of game,” Stowe said. “A lot of the ill fortune that befalls the characters, I hope, comes out comically.”
Melinda Kalanzis of Boston, Massachusetts, plays the role of Nox. She’s a student at the University of Texas in Dallas. Joining her in the cast and crew are a number of Lakelands theater veterans.
“I think this is the first time I’ve ever originated a lead role in a new play,” Kalanzis told Stowe.
This is the first time Kalanzis has done magic tricks on stage, too.
An ensemble cast of eight actors is bringing this play to the Wild Hare space, inspired in part by the concept of a Faustian bargain — done for present gain without regard for future cost or consequences.
“I tried to think of classic teen movies,” Stowe said. “Breakfast Club, Mean Girls and Ferris Bueller. ... Those contemporary stories that tackle big issues, in this lens of high school.”
For example, Stowe notes “Mean Girls” deals with insecurities leading to jealousy and negative acts.
This is the fourth full-length play Stowe has written. His first, a one-act, “The Caged Bat” was written in 2014, making him the youngest person at that time to have a play produced in a playwriting festival at Greenwood’s Lander University. He was a sophomore at Cambridge Academy then.
Stowe, 22, is a 2017 graduate of the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville and a contemporary theater student at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Massachusetts.
Stowe moved to Greenwood with his family in 2009.
“We’re really lucky with how rich the arts scene is in Greenwood, from the ACTS magnet program at Brewer Middle School and Greenwood Community Theatre, Abbeville Opera House and Wild Hare,” Stowe said. “... All these mentors have shaped my view of art and theater and the world as well.”
In the play, one of Stowe’s former drama teachers in Greenwood, Lisa Smith, has the role of Lucy.
“It takes a real advanced teacher and actress to be able to comfortably step into that role,” Bess Park said, describing the show as fast-moving and fun.
“We love at Wild Hare to produce new plays,” Park said. “I’m super proud to be producing Charlie’s work.”
Stowe said contemporary playwrights whose work he admires include Martin McDonagh, Sarah Ruhl and Lucas Hnath.
“To hear your play aloud, and to have it shared, collaboratively, in the way theater is supposed to be created is really euphoric,” Stowe said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Bess Park said she first met Stowe when he was about 10 years old.
“As a theater mentor, I want him to have as much time as possible with the material that he wrote, so that he can bring it to the next level. ... There is value in not just handing it off to a director ... Charlie has crafted something that is really nuanced. A lot of the action is circular and he’s done a really good job with that and the situations that get set up for characters. ... Who hasn’t dreamed of having magical powers in some point in their lives? ... It’s super creative what the team has come up with for the magic components. People are going to be really surprised and really enjoy it.”