Artist and educator Michael Marks self-describes part of his approach to the creative process as a “mash-up.”
Consider his exhibit on view through Nov. 2 at Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery, titled “Rising Tides.”
It’s more than 20 paintings and drawings, completed in the past five years or so.
See influences drawn from natural landscapes as well as from things “abstracted, disjointed and rearranged.”
“A lot of the work uses contradictory visual images,” Marks explains. “There’s kind of a mash-up in the imagery. ... I pull from art history, classical imagery, comics and illustration and animation. We enjoy the natural world in our everyday lives but also tools and technology. Art, ultimately, is about all the things we think about.”
Pieces in “Rising Tides” range in size from just a few inches in dimension to larger-scale pieces that are 4-by-6 feet.
Marks’ multifaceted approach to art stems from his upbringing.
In eighth grade, Marks, who was born in Alabama and grew up in rural Georgia, acquired a set of oil paints from his grandmother, an issue of humor magazine, “MAD” from an older cousin and he took a computer coding class after school.
“I was fortunate to be a creative child, and to have access to visually intriguing things growing up,” Marks said. “... I’ve done art my entire life. For me, it’s a way of processing our world.”
Marks said it’s not lost on him that some themes in his works on view “take on extra urgency” in light of current events.
“The title of the exhibition and it corresponding with hurricane season is not lost on me either,” Marks notes. “It was not planned, but the iconography of water and water rising is a recurring motif in many of the works.”
Marks has a bachelor of arts degree from Georgia College and State University and a master of fine arts degree from Clemson University.
He is an associate professor of art and chairperson of the Department of Art and Design at the South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University.
Marks also was a co-founder/director of the ThreeCitiesGroup artist collective, active for nearly a decade across the Southeast.
A public reception for “Rising Tides” is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Lander Fine Art Gallery regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
