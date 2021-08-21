Artist Jonathan Lopes remembers the first Lego kit he bought and built as an adult.
It was a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter kit, purchased in the late 1990s.
Lopes, originally from New York, lives in San Diego, Calif. He was interviewed by the Index-Journal by phone, while setting up for a Lego convention in New Orleans.
“I was a musician for a number of years, and when my music career started declining is about when Lego began releasing Star Wars kits,” Lopes said. ... “It was only about 200 pieces and it took me a couple of hours.”
Having played with the Danish-made Lego as a child, Lopes said that first kit he assembled as a grown up “reacclimated” him “with the pieces and the shapes and the colors.” From there, a bunch of Lego kits followed.
Then, Lopes began creating his own Lego structures.
“That’s when it started to turn into an art form,” Lopes said. “From day one exhibiting in New York, it has always been looked at and understood as art.”
Fast-forward 23 years and Lopes is a renowned artist and published author who has a successful career creating in the medium of Lego bricks.
He’s coming to Greenwood to install an exhibit at the Arts Center of Greenwood that will be on view Wednesday through Oct. 22 — “New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction.”
The exhibit’s opening reception is free and public, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
It includes a cash bar and food trucks, including Pita Perfect and The Groovy Granny. The event is sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare, City of Greenwood and South Carolina Arts Commission.
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center gallery and marketing director, said the idea for the exhibit began to take hold following the center’s first STEAM festival in 2019, centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Another one is scheduled for October.
The Lego exhibit builds on momentum of the Arts Center’s successful youth Lego robotics programming.
“Then, COVID happened,” Smith said, postponing the Lego exhibit and iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM. “To say we are thrilled to finally host the exhibition is an understatement. We have been looking forward to this for almost two years.”
Sylvia Martin, Arts Center executive director, said the STEAM programming began at the center in 2017, with summer camps, outreach and family fun days.
Lopes, 52, has built from the interlocking plastic bricks replicas of an Oklahoma City botanical garden, a Denny’s restaurant, ferry boats and even three-dimensional well-known children’s book characters, with many pieces commissioned.
“Lego has taken over as my creative outlet,” Lopes said. “I’m the type of person who just says yes to things and I figure out how to do it afterwards. ...In 2015, I got my book deal with a publisher for my own book, ‘New York City: Brick by Brick.’”
Coming to the Arts Center of Greenwood are more than a dozen iconic structures from the New York City skyline, and the collection of pieces featured in that book, including the biggest and tallest Lego structure Lopes has made to date, a replica of the Woolworth Building.
“I built it for the building’s 100th anniversary, for a gallery exhibit in New York City,” Lopes said. “That one has over 100,000 Lego pieces. I didn’t know what I was getting into. It ended up being eight feet tall.”
Lopes uses stock, new Lego pieces and blends colors and shades, to give building walls a gritty, weathered appearance.
“I also use a lot of creative methods to get texture from Lego bricks,” he said. “I don’t paint or cut anything, but my pieces are glued together. It’s a solvent that melts bricks together a little bit.”
To avoid the excruciating pain of stepping on a Lego barefooted, Lopes says the only thing he can say is “wear shoes.” He knows this from experience.
“I drop bricks in my studio all the time and half-built creations have ended up in the floor and they break,” Lopes said. “I have to then start over. ...People are just blown away by what can be created with Lego bricks. We Lego artists really push limits and it impresses people of all ages. ...Whatever your medium, keep stretching limits. Keep creating.”