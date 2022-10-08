ABBEVILLE — Music. Food. Craft vendors. Even mullets.
The 2022 Hogs and Hens Festival in Abbeville next Friday and Saturday has something for everyone.
Special Events Coordinator for the City of Abbeville Emily Bledsoe and Community Development Director Austin Walker, say there’s more competition this year, vying for barbecue bragging rights and cash prizes.
New to Hogs and Hens in 2022 is that competition-only teams can participate.
“The Southern BBQ Network, a Southeastern barbecue organization/competition circuit, is opening things up this year, to allow non-vending teams in,” Bledsoe said. “We will have a Grand Champion and a Reserve Grand Champion, along with first places awarded in all five of our contest categories — ribs, chicken, pulled pork, brisket and hash.
“This is the first year Hogs and Hens will award monetary prizes,” Bledsoe added. “The Southern BBQ Network is our contest’s sanctioning body and contests promote charitable causes. ... This year, we are promoting Abbeville Youth Center, which is a Christian-focused nonprofit for middle and high school-aged children.”
Hogs and Hens 2022 boasts more than a dozen food vendors, with nine or so selling barbecue, Bledsoe said.
“Barbecue judging starts Saturday morning and we will announce cook team winners from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. next Saturday,” Bledsoe said. “We also have a record number of craft vendors this year. The square and the Livery Stable will pretty much be completely full.”
Also that Saturday will be two events by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association: a family-friendly scavenger hunt will kick off at 10 a.m. and the Vino in the Ville wine walk will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wine walk tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com.
“Hogs and Hens does have a sizeable economic impact for Abbeville,” Walker said. “Last year, we estimated that impact to be $238,000. This year, we’re going up against Fall for Greenville, but if you want to keep it local, come see what we are doing.”
First mullet pageantTaking inspiration from a brewing company in the Rocky Mountains, Hogs and Hens 2022 will host its own inaugural mullet pageant on day two of the festival, celebrating the hairstyle that’s cut shorter at the front and sides and longer in the back.
“It’s something different,” Walker said. “Most everywhere you look, in Greenwood, in Abbeville, in South Carolina, you’re a stones throw away from somebody with a mullet. ... In doing research, we found there is something called the USA Mullet Championship. ... While we are not at this time a sanctioned event of that, it is probably a future goal. A competitor who made it to the finals is reportedly trying to work out his schedule to be here for our pageant. ... A panel of guest judges, to include a hairstylist and a mullet connoisseur and someone jealous of all that hair, will determine the winners.”
Hint for all business in front, party in the back people: registration for the Hogs and Hens Mullet Pageant does not close until Wednesday. Cash prizes are up for grabs.
Register at the Mullet Pageant link, found under the link for Hogs and Hens Festival Schedule at abbevillecitysc.com. Cost to enter: $15.