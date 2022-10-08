If You Go: Hogs and Hens 2022 in Abbeville

Hogs and Hens 2022 on the square in historic Abbeville, next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15:

Barbecue, live music and a whole lot more, starts at 5 p.m. next Friday.

The Silver Travis Band takes the music stage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Friday.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, registered contestants in the Hogs and Hens Mullet Pageant take the stage to see who wears this hairstyle best, and with the most charisma. Register at abbevillecitysc.com/499/Mullet-Pageant.

Also at 10 a.m. Saturday, is a family-friendly scavenger hunt by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants' Association, followed by the Association's wine walk, Vino in the Ville, from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets on sale online: eventbrite.com.

Dance Dynasty takes the stage next Saturday at 11:30 a.m., followed by Phoenix Performing Arts at noon.

Competition barbecue and hash awards will be announced, beginning at 2:15 p.m. next Saturday.

CJ and Ah-Noint'd bring gospel music to the stage next Saturday, at 1 p.m., followed by Five Star Gospel Singers at 1:30 p.m.

Legendary blues artist Mac Arnold and Plate Full O' Blues perform next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Then, everybody's favorite Southern party band, The Swingin' Medallions play Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.