Get ready for a little Polynesian adventure, big-screen style.
The next installment of Movie at the Market in Uptown Greenwood is 6:30 p.m. Friday at 220 Maxwell Ave. is a free showing of “Moana.”
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and prepare to sing along with Moana, Maui and Pua and the whole cast of characters in this 2016 PG-rated movie.
A large LED screen will be set up at the Uptown Market for the showing.
Coolers are permitted, but alcohol is not.
“We are trying to do these movie nights at least once a year if not more often,” said Gibson Hill, City of Greenwood events and market coordinator. “It’s fun. It’s free, and hopefully, you can enjoy some nice weather. People really seem to enjoy these.”
Calhoun’s Tropical Sno is scheduled to be on site selling shaved ice treats.
Brad and Olympia Calhoun will be showing off their shaved ice business’s new wheels, a van, allowing Calhoun’s Tropical Sno on the go.
“We have 27 flavors,” Brad Calhoun said. “Plus, a build-your-own option where you can combine any three flavors, or, you can try one of our three-flavor concoctions. There are also three different cream toppings.
“Adults love our Georgia Peach and some enjoy the Sunrise and Bahama Mama,” Calhoun added. “With the kids, anything blue is popular. I probably stock more blue and strawberry than anything.”
Shaved ice is the best ice, Calhoun contends, noting moms-to-be are some of his best customers, whether they want plain shaved ice or favorite flavors.
The business typically operates from April to October.