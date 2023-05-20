'Derby Girls the Musical' to premiere at AOH. Shows Friday, May 27 and 28 only.

Hats and fascinators sported at the Kentucky Derby inspired one of now Abbeville-based playwright Alicia Lane Dutton’s most recent works, “Derby Girls.” In this photo from a recent rehearsal, from left, the show’s costumer, Jean Hutchinson adjusts hats on actors Lindsay Golden Johnson, Kim Broome and Lauren Strickland.

Milli Devereaux aims to write about the Kentucky Derby in her new travel blog and the trend of luxurious camping, also known as “glamping.”

This sets the stage for award-winning playwright Alicia Lane Dutton’s “Derby Girls the Musical” in its South Carolina premiere at the historic Abbeville Opera House. It is presented by Dutton’s Peachtree Players theater productions.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.