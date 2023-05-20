'Derby Girls the Musical'

What: "Derby Girls the Musical" on stage at Abbeville Opera House, presented by Peachtree Players. A trip to the Kentucky Derby and a travel blog provide the framework for a group of women and their adventures.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and May 27 and 3 p.m. May 28.

Tickets are $18 or $15 for senior adults and military members.

Buy tickets online: abbevillecitysc.com.

"Derby Girls the Musical" is written by Alabama-born playwright Alicia Lane Dutton, who has a bachelor of science degree in marine biology.

Dutton is the award-winning author of plays “Southern Sirens,” “Belles Take the Big Easy,” “Bound for the Outer Banks,” and musicals, “Parading Crazy on the Porch,” “Christmas Queens,” “Derby Girls,” “Going Home to Dixie,” “Strippers, Tales From the Mall,” “Wedding Belles” and “A Carolina Christmas” (also known as Christmas in Dixie.) She has won numerous awards for her screenplays in many festivals, including The Charleston International Film Festival, The Gullah International Film Festival, The Austin Revolution Film Festival, Broad Humor in Los Angeles, The Lindsey Film Festival, The Boomtown Music and Film Festival, Beverly Hills Film Festival, The Polish International Film Festival, The Oil Valley Film Festival and The Alaska Film Awards.

Dutton said she didn't perform in her first stage show until age 33.