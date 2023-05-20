Milli Devereaux aims to write about the Kentucky Derby in her new travel blog and the trend of luxurious camping, also known as “glamping.”
This sets the stage for award-winning playwright Alicia Lane Dutton’s “Derby Girls the Musical” in its South Carolina premiere at the historic Abbeville Opera House. It is presented by Dutton’s Peachtree Players theater productions.
“I always wanted to attend the Kentucky Derby,” Dutton wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “I loved the hats and thought, ‘I should write a show about the Kentucky Derby just to be able to make a bunch of fantastic hats and fascinators. In February 2019, I decided to start writing the show and my friend and I bought tickets to the 2019 derby.”
A simple, colorful set design and a show easy to cast make “Derby Girls” one of Dutton’s favorites from a director’s viewpoint.
“I had a blast making the hats and fascinators,” Dutton wrote. “It’s colorful. The music is great. I love that the majority of actors are middle-aged females, which gives women who’ve aged out of most roles in theater an opportunity.”
Dutton, 55, born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has lived in Abbeville since August 2022.
Dutton describes her works as “female heavy” and “all set in the South.”
“I usually include a ball, a wedding or a formal party, because I love ballgowns and I love to see the characters all dressed up,” Dutton wrote. A number of Dutton’s plays have been staged in Georgia and at theaters throughout the country. Later, this summer, Dutton and her spouse are headed to New York state to see “Derby Girls” staged there.
About telling Southern stories from the stage, Dutton wrote that theater can be a place to forget troubles, escape and laugh.
“They say write what you know. I know Southern women. My mother is one of five girls.”
Preparing for recent weekend rehearsals, Dutton and one of her Peachtree Players colleagues, Rick Dettmann, who is also acting in “Derby Girls,” shared a bit about this Southern comedy.
“I’m producing and directing this show, my first at the Abbeville Opera House,” Dutton said, noting Dettmann is playing the role of a security guard. “This theater is pretty much what brought me to Abbeville. I previously had a theater — Storyville Cabaret and Dinner Theater — in Natchez, Mississippi, and somebody wanted to buy it, so I sold it. Once I came to Abbeville, it was all she wrote, once I walked into this theater. ...Hats were definitely the inspiration for writing this show.”
Dettmann, 73, said it’s interesting portraying a role in a new work “because you don’t have anything to look back at. It’s a lot of fun for an actor.”
“To me, it’s a lot of fun because you get to create your character the way you want to,” Dettmann said. “Alicia is a great writer. Everyone has fallen into their roles pretty quick. I started in local theater with a small role in a play at age 50, some 51 plays ago for me. Now, myself, Alicia and Tim Higginbotham are essentially Peachtree Productions and working to get plays on stage in Abbeville.”
Dutton said new stage plays for mature actors give them a chance to flex acting chops “with no preconceived notions” of how a role should be.
Now retired, Dettmann is a former FM radio DJ and a former hospital purchasing agent, who in the 1970s worked as a touring musician in Nashville.
Dettmann and Dutton met in December 2022 during Abbeville Community Performing Arts’ production of Shelley Reid’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” an Appalachian Christmas play.
The “Derby Girls” cast for AOH is comprised of eight people.
Ahead, Peachtree Players will be back in September with another of Dutton’s works, “Parading Crazy on the Porch,” to be directed by Dutton. And, Abbeville Community Performing Arts is scheduled to perform Dutton’s “A Carolina Christmas” (“Christmas in Dixie”) in December. Dutton will be lead director for that Christmas show with assistant direction by Higginbotham.
“We need people to try out and audition,” Dettmann said. “You don’t have to have theater experience. You learn.”