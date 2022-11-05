Hear stories behind songs such as “Fool Hearted Memory” by George Strait and Tim McGraw’s number one hit single, “7500 OBO” and more, from songwriters who helped pen them.
Tickets are on sale for the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 Nashville Songwriters Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina at Greenwood Community Theatre.
Enjoy a night of intimate storytelling and music, by returning performer Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, joined by fellow hit songwriter and public speaker, Jenn Schott.
Hill, 68, has been in songwriting for 45 years and has known and collaborated with Schott for many of them.
Artists who’ve recorded Hill’s songs read like a who’s who of country music, including Alabama, George Strait, Kenny Rogers and Keith Whitley.
“As an independent songwriter, I find it’s really important to work with new and up-and-coming artists,” Hill said, noting he’s working with several from Texas and writing bluegrass “just for the love of it.”
“You really don’t know which one is going to happen in the world of music,” Hill said. “They may not ever happen on the scale of Taylor Swift, but I did help co-write the first number one for George Strait, a song now celebrating its 40th anniversary.
“Also, the song ‘Born Country’ by Alabama was big,” Hill said, of songs that have helped solidify his songwriting career. “The Seldom Scene, I found out 40 years later that bluegrass band recorded one of my songs, ‘Heal It.’”
“Jenn Schott is a great writer,” Hill said. “She and I have worked on dozens of songs together. “She’s also got a great voice and she’s a great guitar player.”
This will be the seventh Nashville Songwriters Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina in Greenwood, organized in part by the Elliott family of Greenwood, who know the impact the charity Make-A-Wish South Carolina can have.
The charity creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Granted wishes can boost a child’s physical and emotional strength.
Make-A-Wish chapters, including South Carolina’s receive funding through private donations, individuals, companies and special events, such as this benefit concert at Greenwood Community Theatre.
A.J. Elliott, of Greenwood, now 20, studies math at Liberty University and aspires to teach. In 2010, he was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and received chemotherapy and radiation to beat it.
The Elliott family was able to go on a Disney vacation through Make-A-Wish and their involvement in this benefit concert is a way to give back.
A.J. says music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“My freshman year of high school at Emerald, I picked up guitar and got involved with playing music through church and other places,” A.J. said.
For the benefit concert’s opener, A.J. will be joined by Matthew Gilstrap.
“Matthew and I are all over the map when it comes to stuff we like to listen to and like to play,” A.J. said. “We might play some original stuff as well. I have played for this benefit one time before, joined on stage by my sister. It’s exciting we are able to do this benefit again. It’s good to be back.”
Reflecting on his Hodgkin’s lymphoma journey, A.J. said he waited until he completed treatments before fulfilling his Disney wish.
“Having something to look forward to really helped,” A.J. said. “It encouraged me and I’m sure it’s an encouragement to kids who have to fight a lot harder than I did. It’s a motivation to keep fighting. I want to make sure every kid who goes through something like I did gets an opportunity to have a wish granted, too.”
A.J.’s father, Frank, said these benefits are fun and they have drawn big-name performers, including Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale and certified gold album singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, who also performed in Greenwood on Thursday in an unrelated event.
Co-organizing the 2023 Nashville Songwriters benefit with Frank is Annette Whitley of Lakelands ACE Hardware.
“People like the storytelling that is part of this benefit for Make-A-Wish and they ask for this event,” Frank said. “We have raised $60,000 so far and we want to keep it going.”