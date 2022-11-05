Hear stories behind songs such as “Fool Hearted Memory” by George Strait and Tim McGraw’s number one hit single, “7500 OBO” and more, from songwriters who helped pen them.

Tickets are on sale for the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 Nashville Songwriters Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina at Greenwood Community Theatre.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

