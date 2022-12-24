Hit Nashville songwriter Byron Hill is returning to Greenwood Community Theatre on Jan. 7 and bringing another hitmaker with him, Jenn Schott.
Proceeds from this anticipated night of music raise money to grant wishes to critically ill children in South Carolina.
The Nashville Songwriters Benefit supports Make-A-Wish South Carolina.
Songwriting ideas, Schott said, come from everywhere.
For example, Schott and another writer worked with Black female country singer Mickey Guyton early in her career.
“I shared a title with Mickey that I had for about a year that ended up becoming her debut single, ‘Better Than You Left Me’ on a self-titled EP,” Schott said. “It’s not an easy road for any artist and she’s continuing to put herself out there. A lot of who you are comes from just time and living.”
Schott is a songwriter contracted with a music publisher, RED Creative Group.
“My collaborations with different songwriters and artists are booked,” Schott said. “Every day is a little different. ...Some artists are very willing to share, and that helps us as songwriters. You share a lot of life together and, sometimes, those stories come out in the songs.”
Schott said she and Byron Hill, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, have written many songs over many years.
“Byron (Hill) has been a mentor to me my whole career,” Schott said. “If you tell a story about a song, there’s an instant connection. It pulls the curtain back. You connect with the music because of the story. ...A song you write or co-write, has the potential to be a Grammy winner. It could be a number one. You never know.”
Schott said she was working in the Nashville music business for three years before signing her first music publishing deal.
“It was probably three years after that before I got a song recorded,” Schott said. “It took me 22 years to get my first number one song, this past July, recorded by country superstar Tim McGraw.
The song is titled, “7500 OBO.”
“Songwriting is definitely a male-dominated business and there tend to be more male artists,” she said. “There are some amazing women in the business. We just need more.”
At the University of Missouri, Schott was a journalism major who interned at a public relations firm.
“But, it was actually one of my journalism professors who encouraged me to not wait and head to Nashville to pursue my music dreams,” Schott said. “And, a fellow journalism major got me involved with a women’s summit, where I began public speaking. ...It’s more about keeping your chin up. Songwriters pretty much hear ‘no’ every day.”
This will be the seventh Nashville Songwriters Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina in Greenwood. It is being organized by the Elliott family of Greenwood, who know the impact supporting wishes for critically ill children can have.
A.J. Elliott was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma and received chemotherapy and radiation to beat it. His wish, which was granted, was a Disney vacation.
“It’s a joy to make a difference through benefits like this,” Schott said.