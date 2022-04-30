To clique or not to clique, and be yourself?
These are just a few of the questions and plot twists in this stage adaptation of Disney’s “High School Musical” presented by high school drama students in Greenwood County School District 50.
It’s at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center on the Greenwood High School campus, May 12-14.
Troy, the high school jock, and Gabriella, the new, smart girl at school, end up auditioning for the high school musical, in this high-energy show that highlights love, friendships, family, alliances and high school life.
“It’s about overcoming this box that you’ve been put into,” said student actor Summer Karle, 17, a senior at Emerald High who plays Jill Scott, school announcer with a male counterpart, Jack.
This production involves Greenwood and Emerald high school students who are taking a musical theater class offered at GHS and other students in the district who are getting involved with the show’s ensembles after school.
“High School Musical” is under the direction of GHS teacher Wendi Wimmer, with musical direction by Gina Jolly, with lighting and sound design by Kevin Jolly and choreography by Victoria Wimmer-Andrews.
It is the school district’s first full-scale musical to be produced in several years, Wimmer said.
The cast also includes retired teacher, Lisa Smith as Ms. Darbus, as well as a social studies teacher, and a district teacher of the year, playing the role of a chemistry teacher. The cast also includes a student who will play instruments live during the show and another young actor, Andrew Farinella, who broke a bone during a rehearsal and is adapting his role as Zeke and his choreography to accommodate a wheelchair.
“It’s a great way for students to go through the creative process in a positive way,” Wimmer said, noting even actors with supporting roles have been tasked with developing their characters to the fullest. “The show is about everybody being valued for their own self-worth and not by what group they represent at school.”
Wimmer said it’s important for arts to flourish in the community, especially for students opportunities.
Student actors say the show is “very fun, but not easy.” One, because of the choreography, and two, because of character development.
“Creating our individual stories and putting those on stage has been a bit difficult,” said Tatiyana Yeldell, 16, who portrays a Wildcat cheerleader and is dance captain for the show.
Freddie McClendon, 16, of GHS, who plays Troy Bolton, says it’s been eye-opening to put his own spin on the character, instead of modeling his role after other actors who’ve played it in film and on stage.
“This class has grown from a few people to enough to do a full-length show,” said Michelle Higginbotham, 16, of GHS. “We’ve pulled in people who’ve come to see our earlier shows, like ‘Magic School Bus.’”
Bryson McDonald, 16, of GHS, says one of the best things about school theater has been opportunities for community outreach, ranging from appearances in the Greenwood Christmas Parade to Kidfest during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
“It’s been cool to build on what we’ve learned from year to year,” said Laura Margaret Fennell, 15, of GHS who has the role of Taylor. “There are a lot of layers to musical theater, including dance and singing and acting…We don’t want to be ‘good for a high school production’. We want to be good, period. We want it to look like a professional show.”