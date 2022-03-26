The swing and swagger of early 1960s entertainers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra is embodied in “The Music of the Rat Pack.”
Returning to Newberry Opera House at 3 p.m. April 3 is The Pack, featuring Jason Stokes, who grew up in Greenwood, and Terrance Henderson, Jonathan Jackson and Kevin Bush.
They are accompanied by Greg Boatwright on piano, L.H. Dickard on bass and Patty Boggs on drums.
“You will have a good time,” Stokes said, in a Monday phone interview with the Index-Journal. “The kinetic energy is really quite amazing. ... It will be a callback to an earlier time for older audiences and a fun ride for younger ones.”
Enjoy classics such as, “Saturday Night is the Loneliest Night of the Week” and “Once in a Lifetime” along with a medley featuring Nat King Cole’s “L.O.V.E.” and more.
Stokes and many of his musical partners in this endeavor teamed up in 2006.
“The Pack” first took shape as a fundraiser to cover costs of Stokes and his then-cast mates in “The Full Monty” at Columbia’s Workshop Theatre, taking the show on the road to Spoleto in Charleston in 2007.
“I’ve always been a fan of the original Rat Pack,” Stokes said. “We did two nights as a fundraiser in 2007 and we had so much fun, we decided to do it again, in 2009-2010, that time as one-night fundraiser for Columbia’s Trustus Theatre.”
The group has also performed at Columbia’s Villa Tronco.
The legendary Rat Pack iteration that put Las Vegas on the map in the early 1960s, Stokes said, not only gave audiences an up-close opportunity to see A-listers entertain, but also gave them a glimpse into the personalities of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop. Before their heyday, Humphrey Bogart and friends had the Rat Pack moniker.
“We don’t impersonate them, but we do sing a little, drink a little and have a whole lotta fun, hopefully bringing the audience along,” Stokes said. “Expect favorites from the American standards songbook. But, there are modern-day performers like Michael Bublé and Elvis Costello, who put their own twists on things.”
The only difference, Stokes said, between him and his “pack hanging out at” his house and performing on stage is “the tuxedos and the piano.”
Stokes, 44, said he’s long been drawn to things before his time. He’s a huge fan of classic films and his college studies at University of South Carolina included media arts, film, and film studies.
“How cool would it be to shoot in a film in Las Vegas and bring along four or five of your closest friends?” Stokes asked, reflecting on the famous Rat Pack that appeared on stage and in film together, including the original “Ocean’s 11” movie. “You work on the film during the day and go play a nightclub at night.”
One day, Stokes said he’d love the chance for his pack to be accompanied by a big band.
“We have a fantastic pianist, bass player and drummer who play with us now,” Stokes said.
Growing up in Greenwood, Stokes was involved in school show choirs and Greenwood Community Theatre.
“There’s really good support for local art in South Carolina,” Stokes said. “For me, it started with auditioning for a solo in junior high, singing ‘Rockin’ Robin. ... Teachers Joy and Dana Gravley were mentors for me, showing me acting and performing are a form of expression. What a gift it is.”
NOH patrons Doug and Bunny Williams are presenting this performance, highlighting South Carolina talent.
Tickets are $30. Available at newberryoperahouse.com.