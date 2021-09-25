All you can eat oysters and barbecue, paired with a live concert.
Got your attention yet?
Music for Meals is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Lander University Equestrian Center. It supports student food insecurity relief and the campus Bear Necessities Food Pantry.
Lander University’s dining services through Aramark will provide the food. Performers include Ryan Pitts and Keller Ridgeway of the Greenwood band, Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen, and the Emerald Empire Band.
Get tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/music-for-meals-benefit-concert-tickets-165258678155.
Admission is $40 per person or $10 per student with a valid student ID.
Ticket price includes concert admission and all-you-can-eat oysters and barbecue. Cash bar provided: presale drink tickets are $4, on-site drink tickets are $5, sold separately.
Emerald Empire Band, music headliners for the evening, is a multi-piece group that has performed with the likes of Bruno Mars, the Greg Allman Band, Jay Z and even the late music legend, Prince.
Playing music across genres, Emerald Empire Band is known for getting folks to dance.
Music for Meals aims to be an annual project sustaining Bear Necessities. It is the brainchild of six members of the 2019-2020 Leadership Greenwood class.
Leadership Greenwood is an annual program of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by local companies and agencies. Participants learn about community issues and work to find solutions to them.
The food pantry is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month and is available to all Lander students, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Lide Building 325, on the ground floor.
During the 2021 spring semester, 748 visits were made to the food pantry by 289 students.
“We started working on this much earlier, but got a hard stop halfway through the class with the coronavirus pandemic, “ said Leadership Greenwood class member Tara Smith, wife of Greenwood attorney and mayor Brandon Smith. “The class was sectioned off into small groups and we were tasked with finding a nonprofit to do a project around. ...We want to pull off a music event to support the Lander food pantry. ... We want it to be an annual thing, not just one and done.”
Initially, plans were to do the music event in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic pause prevented that.
Leadership Greenwood member Aimee Clark of Healthy Learners said their small Leadership Greenwood group knew they wanted a nonprofit project to impact young people.
“When we first started talking about project ideas, the food pantry had yet to get off the ground,” Clark said.
“We want to build sustainability into this,” explained Boyd Yarbrough, Leadership Greenwood class member and Lander University vice president for student affairs.
“I’ve been at Lander for three years now, and at another institution, Cleveland State University, I was also involved in starting a food pantry,” Yarbrough said, noting prior to that experience, he did not have any personal awareness of food insecurity for college students.
Lander students suggested names for the food pantry and voted for the name Bear Necessities, playing off the Lander Bearcat mascot. Students also designed the food pantry logo.
“One of the things our Leadership Greenwood small group realized is that we all love music,” Yarbrough said. “The Music for Meals idea was born when we wanted to do a music event for the Bear Necessities food pantry.”