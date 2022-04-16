Greenwood, get ready for guitar greatness.
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer will be rocking the Uptown Market at a free outdoor concert April 30.
Niederauer is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., following an opening set by Greenwood’s own Surrender Cobra, the father-sons group led by Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith.
Niederauer, 19, from Dix Hills, New York is lauded as a guitar prodigy, having been featured several times on GuitarWorld.com. He’s a veteran of Broadway’s Andrew Lloyd Webber production, “School of Rock: The Musical,” where he was cast as Zack Mooneyham.
From a young age, Niederauer has shared the stage with guitar and music legends, including multiple members of the Allman Brothers Band, including Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Butch Trucks, and Oteil Burbridge, as well as a variety of other notable musicians, including Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, Jon Batiste, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dr. John, Gary Clark Jr., Col. Bruce Hampton, Eric Krasno, George Porter Jr., Robert Randolph, Karl Denson, Doug Wimbish, and John Popper. He has also performed with Widespread Panic, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Scorpions, Umphrey’s McGee, The Revivalists, Dumpstaphunk, and countless other bands. Niederauer also appeared on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” at age 10 and has performed during pro sporting events.
J. Gibson Hill, City of Greenwood event and market coordinator, said he learned of Niederauer through Greenwood mayor and musician Brandon Smith.
“The city aims to do larger concerts, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Hill explained. “We had the Dirty Dozen Brass Band in the fall. Reponse so far to this has been great. ... We’re working to secure food and beverage options for the concert as well. It should be a great night of music.”
Amid working on his music and college classes during his freshman year at Yale University, Niederauer took time to answer a few questions from the Index-Journal via email.
How old were you when you got your first guitar?
“My father got me my first guitar when I was seven years old,” Niederauer wrote. “While I was interested, I did not have an instructor that got me connected, so, I quit.”
Then, Niederauer saw the movie, “School of Rock” and began playing guitar on his own. Brandon’s dad, Gary, who works with Greenwood Mills’ New York office, connected him with new guitar teachers.
“Attending a music camp at age eight, with Butch Trucks and Oteil Burbridge of the Allman Brothers Band was the beginning of my journey,” Niederauer wrote. “My father is a huge Allman Brothers Band fan. He saw his first show with Mr. Bill Calhoun from Greenwood, at the Beacon Theatre in New York, in 1991 or 1992. When Dad saw that Butch and Oteil were holding camp two hours from our home, he signed me up. After that first camp, they told my father about Jam Cruise and we signed up for that as well.”
Bill Calhoun, 71, of Greenwood, is a longtime Greenwood Mills employee, working in planning and scheduling and has worked with Brandon Niederauer’s dad for decades.
“Gary and I are both Allman Brothers fanatics,” Calhoun said. “The Allman Brothers used to do a month-long run of shows at the Beacon Theatre and we would take in a couple shows. “Brandon has been exposed to a lot of different types of music and just grabbed it and ran with it and the guitar. Doors have just opened for this kid. ... He’s the next Hendrix coming along.”
In what ways did Music Masters Camp and Jam Cruise change you?
These experiences were life-changing as a musician, Niederauer wrote, “I learned how to jump in on a jam, listen to what is played and contribute.”
Recently, Niederauer played a sold-out show at The Beacon Theatre with a new project of his called Trouble No More.
“It’s an Allman Brothers-centric group, with my brother, Dylan on bass and an all-star lineup of musicians,” Niederauer wrote.
Niederauer is also working with producers on a new record and stays busy with bookings for his current band. He’s frequently asked to play with other touring musicians, too.
It was on the Jam Cruise, where Niederauer met Atlanta-based musician Colonel Bruce Hampton, often dubbed “the father of jam bands.”
Hampton founded several bands, including the Hampton Grease Band and the Aquarium Rescue Unit. And, Hampton was continually among talented musicians.
“Hampton was known for recognizing talent, like Derek Trucks (founding member of The Derek Trucks Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band, and a member of the Allman Brothers Band, starting in the late 1990s) and he took musicians under his wing, including Brandon Niederauer,” Bill Calhoun said.
Hampton was also an actor and played the role of a songwriting band manager in Billy Bob Thornton’s 1996 film “Sling Blade.”
Niederauer writes Hampton was “the most important relationship for my development as both a musician and a human being.”
Tragically, Hampton collapsed and died during a birthday concert finale — an all-star jam, in celebration of his 70th birthday, May 1, 2017 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Niederauer was just 14 and among musicians there that played that night.
Niederauer said his father, Gary’s love of rock and blues and his mother’s embrace of mainstream music and hip-hop have fostered his appreciation of all kinds of music.
What’s top on your favorite playlist right now?
“Right now, I am listening to Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Khruangbin and Jon Batiste,” Niederauer wrote. “I often play live with Jon Batiste on his tour. I am also listening to a lot of Billy Strings.”