The Museum and Railroad Historical Center of Greenwood have a lot happening between now and year’s end.
From animals, anniversaries and artistry to princesses and more, exhibit and event schedules include something for all ages.
In September, a new permanent animal exhibit will be revealed on The Museum’s upper level. Dates to be announced. Artist Judson Arcé has been assisting staff with this one.
Mid-September, check out an exhibit on the 150th anniversary of Lander, outlining its growth as a female college founded in 1872 in Williamston, to the modern co-ed public university in Greenwood it is today.
“We’re helping Lander celebrate its 150th anniversary,” explained Karen Jennings, The Museum and Railroad Historical Center executive director, noting collaborations are making for a full fourth-quarter calendar. “We’re including in this exhibit information from a book on Lander’s history and augmenting it with three-dimensional memorabilia and photographs. ... See mascot costumes and bells recently donated by a member of the van Bergen family that are representative of the large one that used to be in Laura Lander Hall.”
Before closing its doors in 1980, Greenwood’s van Bergen Bell Foundries Inc. was the only tuned bell foundry in the United States, with ties to bells ringing in Greenwood and around the globe.
Helping with the upcoming Lander exhibit and with The Museum’s collections are two Lander seniors, both public history majors, Anna Henriksen Shea, 21, and Cameron Jones, 21.
“As part of a class assignment, I’ve been researching important events in Lander’s history,” Henriksen Shea said. “Mine was the first African American female student accepted into Lander. ... Groups got different decades. I got the ’40s to the ’50s.”
In October, watch for The Museum’s Firefighter Camp, in partnership with the City of Greenwood Fire Department and Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, grades three through five. October will also likely be when The Museum opens its relaunch of the permanent animal exhibit, showcasing habitat artwork by Judson Arcé. Plus, there will be a storybook exhibit detailing silhouette artist Clay Rice’s children’s book, “The Stick.”
“We’re hoping this camp, pardon the pun, will ignite a spark with kids who want to go into firefighting or emergency medical response,” said Nickie Murphy, The Museum and Railroad Historical Center’s programs coordinator. “This has been the brainchild of Greenwood fire chief Terry Strange.”
November ushers in The Museum and Railroad Historical Center’s big fundraiser a Nov. 1 Golf Classic, a tournament at The Links at Stoney Point. In December will be holiday activities such as the popular North Pole Express parties at the Railroad Center. School groups are already booking those party slots.
Jones, who began his museum internship Aug. 22, is helping The Museum document and detail the locations of items in its collection.
“Work to make sure that collections are being stored in archivally appropriate ways started with Warren Cobb and Chloe Compton before Cameron and I got here,” Henriksen Shea said.
Jennings said the work of interns from Lander at The Museum — to catalog and preserve collections — is a tremendous benefit to the small museum.
“We’re very fortunate to have people helping us with this,” Jennings said. “I did get some grant money to fund this. ... We’re finding out what we actually have in our collection and where it is.”
More than 22,000 items make up The Museum’s collection to date, Murphy said. Artifacts range from Native American pottery to an inlaid table donated more recently.
“We’ve found some interesting things in the collection, ranging from what appears to be an authentic Nazi flag, that possibly came home with a soldier in World War II, to a box for a Rolex watch that was presented to President (George H.W.) Bush by the ambassador to Bahrain, but there’s no watch in it ... and I don’t yet know how this box ended up here. There’s also a folding table in the collections that allowed for dead bodies to be iced and viewed for funerals. ... It is a little creepy if you’re in the collections’ area alone.”
That viewing table would have been a significant piece to display in The Museum’s 2019 exhibit, “Life’s Final Journeys,” according to exhibits coordinator Marion Smith.
“But, we didn’t know it was there,” Smith said. “It was folded up and no one realized what it was until this organizing effort began.”
Henriksen Shea and Jones say a focus of the new public history major at Lander University is “how to convey history to the public and how to make it more approachable and engaging.”
“If you graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public history, you can work in museums, national parks and historical sites,” Henriksen Shea added. “You can also pursue master’s degrees in specific areas.”