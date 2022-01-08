The American musical theater great, “West Side Story” is regarded as a classic and a change-agent in the genre.
There’s forbidden love between Tony and Maria and the Sharks/Jets warring street gang rivalry.
It’s set in New York’s West Side of Manhattan during the 1950s, and the musical score is regarded as one of the greatest in modern history.
None other than Steven Spielberg has launched a remake of the iconic 1961 movie musical version. That one received 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
The 2021 movie is Spielberg’s first musical as a film director. It’s well worth a watch, from cinematic and musical viewpoints.
The 2021 movie is in theaters now, starring Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria.
Tuesday night, several actors who appeared on the Greenwood Community Theatre stage in 1984, for “West Side Story” productions, under then-GCT director Donald McKellar, who has since died, gathered for a private screening of the Spielberg film at Greenwood’s Premiere Lux Cine 10.
Kirk Husser, who played Tony of the Jets in the GCT productions, arranged the screening.
Husser planned to surprise his fellow cast members with vintage footage of themselves on the big screen before the new movie’s start, but technical difficulties prevented that.
Still, Husser gave each of his fellow cast members thumb drives with digitized images of what he had hoped to surprise them with on screen.
“Many of the cast from 1984 are still around, and quite a few are still in Greenwood,” Husser told the Index-Journal in December. “I thought us having the movie theater to ourselves to see the new movie version would be kinda cool.”
The movie did not disappoint, eliciting applause from the GCT actors following various musical numbers, including: the group number, “America” and the saucy “Gee, Officer Krupke.”
Tuesday’s private screening viewers also applauded Rita Moreno, who played the role of Anita in the 1961 film.
In Spielberg’s 2021 film, Moreno stars as Valentina, the widow of Doc, and Moreno is executive producer for this reboot. She performs a tender, moving rendition of the song, “Somewhere,” changing things up from the way the musical has traditionally been done.
There are plenty more fresh twists, to keep audiences entertained and grow a new generation of musical fans.
Stewart Cooner, now 50, and standing well over 6 feet tall, was just 12 when he played the Jet Baby John in the GCT show.
The new movie, Cooner said, is very enjoyable.
Jeff Smith, who played the leader of the Sharks, Bernardo, in the GCT productions, said Spielberg’s 2021 film “is really, really good” commenting on how this update is socially aware, bringing realism to gang conflicts, New York neighborhood settings and layers of subtexts that keep it modern and engaging, yet true to its roots.
“I had family in Brooklyn who we would visit when I was growing up,” Smith said. “The rooms, with the push button light switches, brought it all back.”
Smith said his own character’s death scene in the GCT production unintentionally drew laughs, when the curtain closed at scene’s end and half of his torso was still visible to the audience.
“GCT, back then, leaked light,” Smith said, noting this was decades before major theater renovations and the space was never totally dark, even when lights went dark. “Nobody was backstage pulling me out of view of the audience, so I just start scooting myself off stage. As a dead guy.”
Andrea Emerine Shepherd, a vocal instructor now, who played Jets girl Minnie in the GCT shows, said Spielberg’s movie “takes you on a whole different ride. I was so happy to see different things. ...Dances made their way into scenes more organically.”
In 1984, Husser said he was 25, working in manufacturing, married with one young child at home and another on the way.
“Everybody in the cast was young,” Husser recalled. “Most were in their 20s or younger. ‘West Side Story’ was always on my short list of shows I would want to do, and, I got the lead, to boot.”
Props tended to come somewhat late in the GCT rehearsal process, Husser said.
“We never had a gun in any rehearsal we ever did,” Husser said. “Opening night, we had the first real gun, with real blanks...I come out (in character) yelling for this guy to shoot me, and he does.
“Flames shot out of the gun for a distance of about three feet and burned the side of my face,” Husser recalled. “I didn’t have any trouble (in character) hitting the ground and being dead, because I didn’t really know if I was shot, or not. ...Everybody on stage, and everybody in the theater, screamed.”
The irony, Husser said, is not lost on him given the fatal shooting on the movie set of “Rust” in 2021.
“West Side Story” requires a lot of dancers in its casting, Husser said. “The dancing that’s required is one reason why it’s done so infrequently. And, it’s the first show the late Stephen Sondheim did the lyrics for. It really broke out of the pack. It’s full of memorable songs.”
The original Broadway production of “West Side Story” opened Sept. 26, 1957, at the Winter Garden Theatre. It ran for two years and long-cited parallels to Shakespeare’s tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.”
But it was a 1961 film version of “West Side Story” that launched it into the mainstay it is today.
“The 2021 remake has a little more realism,” Husser said, noting only Hispanic actors have been cast to play Puerto Rican characters this time around.
Keith Jameson Richard, who played the Jet Big Deal in the GCT shows and who now goes by Keith Jameson, said the Spielberg remake’s script “ties things together a little bit more.”
Jameson came up in Greenwood theater and has gone on to become an acclaimed opera tenor, singing in venues such as Carnegie Hall.
“I love the character of Chino, (one of the Sharks) in this film and ‘I Feel Pretty’ (set) in the department store is brilliant,” Jameson said.