Improvisation, color and shapes factor into Meg Gillespie’s art.
During May and June at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, artist Meg Gillespie is in the spotlight for Greenwood Artist Guild, with a solo exhibit open from May 1 through June 30.
The Greenwood-based artist says her high school art teacher, Paul West, at Liberty High School in Pickens County and former Lander University associate professor Bob Poe are among her art mentors.
West, Gillespie said, “had the most creative kind of lessons.”
“He’s the one who sort of taught me to look at things and draw them accurately,” Gillespie said. “He really helped me with those fundamental (art) things in high school.”
A Greenwood Artist Guild press release about Gillespie’s upcoming show states a favorite painting is one she has titled, “Cathedral” that she gave to her father.
“It was a big experimental piece,” Gillespie said. “I didn’t have gold leaf, so I used bronze. I just thought it came out exceptionally well. It was on a 12x36 canvas...It’s just long. Painting that size made it my favorite. I have two that size in the show.”
Gillespie, 39, said she doesn’t remember a time in her life when she wasn’t coloring or drawing or creating art.
Interestingly, quotes from movies often serve as titles of Gillespie’s paintings.
Meet the artist and see the works from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at 330 Main St. during a public reception at Howard’s on Main.
Gillespie, 39, a room service specialist with Self Regional Medical Center, uses her living room as a studio, working with intensely-colored rectangles that use paint — brushed, dipped and poured — and collaged paper and fabric.
Gillespie has a masters of art in teaching and a bachelor’s degree in art from Lander and taught art history at Piedmont Technical College for six years.