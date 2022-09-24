Get a little lost and have a lot of fall fun. The first Maxwell Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Extravaganza is Oct. 7 and 8, at 50 Jenkins Spring Road in Greenwood, adjacent to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries main campus in Greenwood. The four and a half acre corn maze opens from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 and again from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $8 per person. No charge for ages four and younger. Parking is available. Activities at Maxwell Farms for these two days include pumpkin sales (while supplies last), live music, wagon rides, a petting zoo, a photo booth, crafts and more. Barbecue plates and concessions will also be for sale. “The maze has a lot of dead ends and switchbacks,” explains Brad Martin, of OASIS at Maxwell Farms, where he has served as director since 2001. “There are a lot of circles that lead to nowhere. But, there’s definitely one trail that will bring you back home.” During hours of operation planned for the corn maze, helpers will be strategically placed throughout to help people find their way, Martin said. Martin is a graduate of Berry College with a degree in agriculture business and early childhood education. OASIS stands for Outdoor Adventures Specifically Involving Students and is operated on the 530-acre farm. The farm provides a variety of opportunities for education, as well as community outreach, welcoming many events such as school field trips, cross country track meets, weddings and equestrian shows. It also includes a ropes course and campground area for students, staff and outside groups. Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries has been planning for the corn maze as a way to generate farm income and give back to Greenwood. “Maxwell Farms plays a key role in our (10-year strategic development plan) Decade of Dreams,” said Connie Maxwell communications staffer Julie Miner, who will soon step into a house parent role in the ministries. “We want to bring people out here, to learn more about the ministries, but also to generate alternative revenue that can allow us to serve more children and families.” Maxwell Farms has potential, Miner said, noting plans are for the maze to be an annual event. “Maxwell Farms is part of the heritage of Connie Maxwell and it teaches the kids we serve important values,” Martin said. “The maze takes our kids anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes to walk through it. Our kids helped me with establishing the perimeter trail of the maze. After the maze, corn will be picked and sold as deer corn. We will also graze our Angus beef cattle over the stalks. “Our kids enjoy our grass-fed beef and this will play right into that and they also show our cattle in shows at agricultural fairs and 4-H events,” Martin added. Teen boys living on the main campus of Connie Maxwell who have helped with the corn maze say it’s been a fun challenge. “I can tell you one thing, going through it is not easy,” said Michael, identified by first name only. “I first walked through it when the corn was about half the height it is now. Now, when I walk through it, I don’t know where I’m going. There are twists and turns. ...I recommend bringing bottled water with you and wearing something that’s not green, so you don’t blend in with the stalks.” Michael’s friend, Nate, cautions “don’t eat the corn.” Field corn, used for the maze and often to feed livestock, is a little different from sweet corn that humans eat. Maxwell Farms’ rectangular-shaped maze was created after a plot of land was planted with field corn and sorghum July 1 and grew to a height sufficient for the project. Maze patterns were cut using mowers and tractors. Martin said a number of other agricultural endeavors have advised Connie Maxwell on how to create a corn maze, including McLeod Farms in McBee, Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, Greenwood County Soil and Water Conservation District and Piedmont Technical College.
