Sassy pigtails, accelerated reader skills and inspiration give little Matilda Wormwood the kid-power to teach grownups a thing or two.

Thursday through April 23, Greenwood Community Theatre has not one, but two, talented young actors bringing Roald Dahl’s Matilda to life in the stage production of “Matilda The Musical JR.”

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.