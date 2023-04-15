One of the last stories penned by Roald Dahl is the inspiration for Greenwood Community Theatre’s musical production of “Matilda JR.” opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and running for one weekend only. From left, Gracie Rausch as Matilda, show director Anna Lethco, and Charlotte Bates as Matilda.
One of the last stories penned by Roald Dahl is the inspiration for Greenwood Community Theatre’s musical production of “Matilda JR.” opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and running for one weekend only. From left, Gracie Rausch as Matilda, show director Anna Lethco, and Charlotte Bates as Matilda.
Sassy pigtails, accelerated reader skills and inspiration give little Matilda Wormwood the kid-power to teach grownups a thing or two.
Thursday through April 23, Greenwood Community Theatre has not one, but two, talented young actors bringing Roald Dahl’s Matilda to life in the stage production of “Matilda The Musical JR.”
Gracie Rausch, 9, of Anderson, and Charlotte Bates, 10, of Honea Path are the two Matildas.
Under the direction of Anna Lyle Lethco, Rausch and Bates have been learning lines and blocking, getting ready for GCT’s opening night.
Rausch is following in footsteps of an older sister, who was cast at age 9 in the role of Matilda in an Anderson area production. That was set to open when pandemic shutdowns occurred in 2020 and was revived later when Rausch’s sister was about to turn 12. Bates was in that production also and that’s when she and Rausch met.
“At first, I just saw Matilda as a bookworm,” admits Bates. “But, she just wants happiness.”
Rausch describes Matilda as “brave” and someone who stands up to bullies. Matilda, Rausch said, is not afraid to be herself.
“Matilda The Musical JR.” opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and runs for one weekend.
Matilda is “very popular right now,” according to Lethco.
The stage show is based on author Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel. A film adaptation came out in 1996. A musical film adaptation on Netflix released in December 2022.
The title character is supposed to be just 5 years old and something of a precocious genius, reading all sorts of books, Lethco explained. Yet, Matilda is not treated well by her family.
“Matilda goes to school and a teacher, Miss Honey, takes her under her wing and shows her what love is,” Lethco said. “To me, it’s a story about girl power and kid power. It’s a story about not taking bullying. Matilda stands for kindness.”
GCT has 10 shows in four days during the run of “Matilda JR.”, Lethco said. “We decided, just in case, someone got sick that we would double-cast the lead role. It’s challenging. There’s maybe two scenes Matilda is not in and they dance and sing a lot. These girls are also performing these roles with an English accent.”
Rausch says she and Bates have learned scenes together and separately. But, they are both at rehearsals the entire time.
“It’s been neat to see them showing each other different things during rehearsals,” Lethco said. “There was a lot of talent and a lot of kids who turned out to audition for this...
“A fun fact is that Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s mother, is played by Charlotte’s (Bates) sister, Daisy ... and Freddie McClendon is playing Trunchbull (the fierce headmistress),” Lethco added. “One of the songs in the show says, ‘Just because you’re little you can do a lot, you mustn’t let a thing like little stop you.’ That’s pretty much Matilda.”
“Matilda JR.” is Lethco’s directorial debut for GCT, although Lethco has extensive on-stage experience with GCT and with choreography and music direction. For this show, Lethco is working with choreographer Mary Haley Thompson and music director Pam Gordet.
Youths in the cast range in age from first graders to high school juniors and seniors.