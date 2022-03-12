Antoinette Hall is returning to the Greenwood Community Theatre stage as the star of “Every Brilliant Thing.”
Hall had a starring role in Greenwood Community Theatre’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” GCT’s last production in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted indoor performances.
Anderson’s Market Theatre Mobile Production Unit is joining forces with GCT for this poignant one-show-only production, by Duncan Macmillan and Johnny Donahoe, which addresses depression and hardship in moving and funny approaches.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is described as heart-wrenching and hilarious, with key talk-back points honing in on the importance of mental health, according to publicity materials.
Drew Whitley, a director of outreach and education at Anderson-based Market Theatre, said mental health is always an issue.
“There has been a huge surge with mental health issues with the pandemic,” Whitley said. “Bringing this to the stage unearths some of these issues. We thought bringing this to the stage would be a platform.
“Noah Taylor at Market Theatre has given me a wide berth to dream up new programs,” he said. “This mobile production program is modeled after a program in New York City, a public theater.”
That NYC program takes Shakespeare to the far reaches, Whitley said, noting his twist aims to take a traveling show, suitable for any setting, as a model.
“I searched for a show that would touch a lot of people in our community and I ultimately landed on ‘Every Brilliant Thing’,” Whitley said.
Whitley saw it performed two and a half years ago in Greenville.
“I’ve had it in my head since then,” Whitley said, noting Antoinette Hall in Market Theatre’s show is “one of the most emotionally-available actors” with whom he has worked.
“Within five minutes of this show starting, I see Antoinette fostering trust around the room,” Whitley said. “She’s brought that instant connection with the show, and the audience, that this requires. Before the show even begins, she walks around and interacts with the audience a little bit. There is some audience interaction, not in the way that you might expect.”
This, Whitley said, is a tough show to do as a sole performer.
“It touches on a lot of heavy topics,” he said. “We have Antoinette’s back on that. The show is performed with lights on in the theater the whole time...While it’s a one-person show, she’s definitely not alone.”
In that vein, Anderson’s Market Theatre has collaborated with and has asked partnering communities to join forces with local organizations involved with mental health. GCT is partnering with Abbeville-based Bow and Arrow Center of Hope and Krissi Raines. Following Wednesday’s show is a talk-back with the cast, crew and Bow and Arrow Center of Hope.