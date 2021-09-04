Empty Bowls Greenwood is in its 13th year of helping feed the hungry, one soup bowl at a time.
Empty Bowls is the major fundraiser for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen (GSK). Greenwood Area Studio Potters and Greenwood County Medical Alliance work together with other local groups to arrange the event, which nets 50% of GSK’s cash costs to feed Greenwood’s hungry.
The Greenwood event is part of a global grassroots movement, by artists and craftspeople in cities and towns, to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.
Clay artists, woodworkers and basket weavers from local guilds began making bowls for the Greenwood 2021 event more than eight weeks ago.
pARTners in Clay at Wyatt Farms and Main and Maxwell retail and gallery shop, both in Greenwood, are among places hosting bowl-making parties. These ensure hundreds of handmade bowls necessary for Empty Bowls are ready for the two nights, Oct. 20 and 21.
The way the fundraiser works is this: Each ticketholder chooses his or her own handmade bowl, displayed at the United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St., where Greenwood Soup Kitchen is housed. Then, they partake in a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert. Volunteers help with all aspects of the meal and the keepsake bowls.
Beverly Burton, one of the studio potters at pARTners in Clay, led attendees at bowl-making parties in how to make two bowls.
“You have a bowl form in front of you and you’ve got clay,” Burton explains. ... “We’ve got a tray of stamps and coils and lots of things for you to use. ...This is the fun part.”
Burton showed the class how to put individual potter’s marks on the bottom of their works in progress, to identify them later, once they are glazed and fired.
“It’s so creative,” said class participant Brenda Long. “I’ve been taking clay classes for the past seven or eight months.”
This year, for Empty Bowls, you buy take-out tickets for set times and pick up your to-go meal from the Greenwood Soup Kitchen at your designated time.
Norm Fawcett, GSK board of directors chairman, said COVID-19 positivity rates and variant concerns prompted organizers to again opt for take-out only.
“Just for safety reasons, we are honoring all tickets as take-out,” Fawcett said. “All tickets are selling through me this year.
“With COVID concerns, we had great success with 100 percent take-out last year,” he added.
Fawcett’s wife, Roxy, also volunteers with GSK. She participated in one of the bowl-making parties at pARTners in Clay Aug. 19.
“The soup kitchen is very blessed by Empty Bowls,” Roxy said. “The potters have just been amazing to work with. They came to the soup kitchen with the idea and now we have some 600 bowls each year, through them, woodworkers and basket-weavers and the Greenwood County Medical Alliance organizes all of the desserts.”
Aug. 23, Laura Bachinski of Main and Maxwell art gallery and retail shop in Greenwood hosted a bowl-making event with seven men who are at Greenwood Pathway House, which provides short-term, food, shelter and support for the homeless.
“We’ve been doing stuff with Pathway House since a year after we opened, since 2017,” Bachinski said. “You guys each making two bowls is going to be such a big help for Empty Bowls. ...The Soup Kitchen depends on money from this fundraiser to feed the hungry.”
Bachinski, a former elementary school teacher who has been a potter since 1999, led the group from Pathway House in how to roll out slabs of clay, form bowls, make stenciled designs and glaze their pieces.
“I like to learn new things,” said Pathway’s Nick Harrison, 24. “You never know what talents you might hold or how far you can go if you do something for the community in a positive way.”
Fellow Pathway resident Ricky Young, 48, said he was having a ball.
“I never really played with Play-Doh as a kid,” Young said. “I feel like all information is beneficial and you are never too old to learn. This can make a positive impact on someone else.”