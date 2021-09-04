2021 Empty Bowls Greenwood

What: 13th Annual Empty Bowls Greenwood, where a fundraising meal of soup, bread and dessert helps the Greenwood Soup Kitchen feed the hungry. Ticketholders choose from among hundreds of handmade bowls as keepsakes, crafted by local artisans and volunteers.

Founding hosts for this event are the Greenwood Area Studio Potters and the Greenwood County Medical Alliance.

When and where: Oct. 20 and 21 at United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St. in Greenwood.

Tickets: on sale beginning Tuesday. Call Norm Fawcett, 864-227-3421, for tickets and details about take-out. Adults: $25; children ages 12 and younger: $15.

Follow Empty Bowls Greenwood on Facebook.