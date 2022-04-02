The public is invited to celebrate the McCormick Arts Council’s groundbreaking for its building rehabilitation project.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to ensure access to the arts for generations to come,” said Heather McNally, director of programs and development. “There is more work to be done, but this is a huge milestone for our organization and community. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we continue the efforts to complete this critical investment for our community.”
A red-ribbon ceremony will take place at noon Thursday at the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah in downtown McCormick.
Phase I of the project was made possible through a contribution from the Yoder Rosenberg Family Foundation.
The MACK team will be onsite Thursday to provide tours of the historic Keturah hotel.
The McCormick Arts Council Board of Directors authorizedMACK Executive Director Janice Grizzard and Board Chairperson Roberta McKee to enter into a contract with Solid Structures LLC for the nearly $1.3 million project. Project plans have been ongoing since late December.
The Yoder Rosenberg foundation gift of $1.1 million was restricted and designated for the purpose of providing critical support to aid the MACK rehabilitation project. This gift is the largest contribution the MACK has received in 37 years of operation.
The Phase I portion of the project will provide a substantial portion of the infrastructure for the building, which will support all current and future project needs. It will advance the utility and structural deficiencies, improve accessibility and address mechanical and electrical needs. Future needs will include installing a four-story stair to support an elevator and provide egress, life safety needs and code compliance.
Future investment will include improved event space, a youth and young adult art studio, and a commercial kitchen to further the ability to provide accessible programs.