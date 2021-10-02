Greenwood Artist Guild president, Lydia Baca, is the October artist of the month at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St.
An artist’s reception with appetizers and cash bar is 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. It will be open to the public. Artwork will be for sale.
Baca, a Victoria, Texas native, has worked in color within embroidery, ceramics, interior design and painting. A member of Greenwood Artist Guild since 2012, Baca paints in the Skip Shelton Studio at Arts Center of Greenwood. She is a retired math teacher and system analyst who took classes in ceramics and painting for 30 years.
Baca is known for floral still-lifes and abstract techniques, using collage and layers of paint.
Her show at Howard’s will showcase a mix of “imaginary floral pieces” she has painted during the past two years.
“I enjoy working intuitively by layering acrylic paint and marks on canvas,” Baca emailed to the Index-Journal. “This year, I am exploring using deli papers to add mono printing marks to layers. These marks contribute an unexpected shape of color that has a life of its own. In the finishing stages, I’ll add highlights and shadows.”
Baca said these papers, for wrapping sandwiches, are waxed on one side and unwaxed on the other.
“I paint shapes with paint on the paper and press it onto the canvas,” Baca says. It works like a print... I saw someone using deli paper for mono printing and was anxious to try it. It’s addictive.”
It also enables Baca to create unique marks on canvas.