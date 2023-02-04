Disabled actor Luke Christie uses a modular ramp and platform system, designed by Roebuck firm Productions Unlimited Inc., to access the Greenwood Community Theatre stage to perform in the opening show of the 2023 season, one of his favorite musical comedies.
Productions Unlimited Inc. in Roebuck is working with Greenwood Community Theatre and disabled actor Luke Christie of Greenwood. The company has created a modular ramp and platform system so Christie can access the theater’s stage.
“Hilarious. Can you repeat the word, please? Can you give me its origin?”
Christie, 29, of Greenwood, uses a power wheelchair for mobility and the theater space has no wheelchair stage access for a performer or backstage crew member.
That did not prevent Christie from auditioning for one of his favorite productions, nor did it stop Ryan Hewitt, the show’s director and GCT’s artistic director, from finding a solution.
“I saw a touring Broadway production of this musical,” said Christie, who has the role of vice principal Douglas Panch. “When I saw it, I really didn’t know much about it. ... I will never forget laughing so hard I almost cried. It is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”
A few years after that first exposure to this musical comedy, Christie saw another production of it while a freshman at Furman University.
“When I saw it the second time, I said, ‘If I ever have an opportunity to be in this show, I want to be in it,’” Christie said.
So, when GCT announced its upcoming season and subsequent auditions for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Christie decided to audition.
Christie’s character is a last-minute substitute word pronouncer in the bee, who had an “incident” at the bee five years prior that led to Panch being removed from the judging panel.
“Unfortunately, our building is not equipped or up-to-date enough to get a (wheel)chair onto stage quickly or comfortably,” Hewitt said.
Undaunted, Christie said he was motivated to audition. He has type 2 spinal muscular atrophy, a neuromuscular disorder.
“It has a really great message and I wanted to be part of the action,” Christie said of the musical. “I applaud the whole theater for making this possible. It speaks to the community aspect of community theater. ... My dad (Brad Christie) has been in shows here and directed here and told me the stage is not accessible.”
Before auditioning, Christie reached out to Hewitt via email and asked how GCT would adapt to accommodate his wheelchair if he got a part in the play.
Hewitt replied, telling Christie that the lack of access to parts of the theater for the disabled has come up previously.
Hewitt wrote that the lack of access has been part of discussions about GCT’s pioneering Penguin Project theater productions. These pair disabled artists with peer mentors.
And, Hewitt said, the accessibility issue has been raised by others in the community who have mobility limitations.
“I was not the first person to raise this (accessibility) question,” Christie said. “But, equipping the theater for this would entail expensive and major structural changes.”
With Christie wanting to audition and ultimately being cast in a role, Hewitt started researching immediate temporary options and possible future granting opportunities for a more permanent fix.
Working with GCT for this show is Productions Unlimited Inc. of Roebuck, a family-owned company specializing in design, installation and maintenance of theatrical equipment.
The company fitted a modular system, consisting of two platforms and two ramps at the front of GCT’s audience chamber, which allows Christie to maneuver in his wheelchair from the floor level to the stage.
The front two rows of seats in the auditorium have been removed to allow room for the temporary modular unit.
“I went to Productions Unlimited’s facility and they basically built a lot of this with me there,” Christie said.
Brian Phillips, Productions Unlimited Inc. president, wrote via email: “Once we heard of the challenge, we worked to find a cost-effective solution that would give Luke the opportunity to perform.”
He shared a digital photo of Christie trying out the modular unit.
“The look on Luke’s face in the attached photo is the only reason we need to make this happen,” Phillips said. “It was a great experience for all involved. Luke provided us with the photos, following the testing we did at our shop in Roebuck, SC.”
“The goal has been to get Luke on stage,” Hewitt said. “What’s funny about Luke’s character in this play is the character’s reactions to what is happening. If, as an actor, Luke was at floor level instead of the stage, we would have lost a lot of the expressions he makes.”