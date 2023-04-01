Discover Greenwood is aiming to attract Masters golf tournament patrons with location-based marketing to highlight local eateries with regional and international-inspired good eats.
Think Southern soul food, French-American classics, Caribbean and Asian-fusion and even Indo-Pak, to name a few.
Kelly McWhorter, Discover Greenwood executive director, explains it this way: “We may be smaller than Augusta, but we have big flavors.”
A World of Flavor kicked off in January, but, if you are within a few miles of Augusta National now, Discover Greenwood’s ads will pop up on your cellphone and you will be directed to A World of Flavor information at discovergreenwood.com.
Highlighted in different parts of the A World of Flavor campaign, including a blog and a website, are: Capri’s Italian, Buenavista Latin Cafe, Polo’s, El Centenario, Montague’s Restaurant, Kicker’s, Fusion Japanese and Thai Cuisine, Nagoya Japanese Steak House, Pascal’s Cafe and Grill, Polo’s, Southern Soul on Main, Danish’s Indo-Pak Cuisine, The Mill House, Good Times Brewing, Break on the Lake, Alicia’s Mexican Food and Fat Daddy’s BBQ.
Niria Abadia of Greenwood’s Buenavista Latin Cafe said the week of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia is traditionally busy for her Cuban restaurant.
“It’s insane,” Abadia said. “We have a lot of foot traffic from out of town and people whose travel and cultural experiences teach them what a mojito is supposed to taste like. It feels good when someone says your menu offerings are authentic. Last year, we had Masters week customers from as far away as Savannah, Georgia.”
While plans to possibly expand her business footprint to include event space haven’t yet panned out, Abadia says “all is not lost” because she’s found a work-around by offering “mobile salsa dancing classes.”
Augusta has “really, really built up their hotels in the past five years or so,” McWhorter said, but Greenwood still sees an uptick in hotel lodging during Masters week.
Greenwood has to its advantage less traffic congestion and affordability, McWhorter said, but she acknowledges post-pandemic “short staffing is still a very real thing” with local businesses in the hospitality industry.
“At our very comprehensive website, you can learn about various Stories of Greenwood, plan your own itinerary of things to do (between here and Augusta) and read what bloggers have to say,” McWhorter said.
“We have a lot of irons in the fire and a lot of projects, including a free ambassadors program to train frontline hospitality and lodging staff,” McWhorter added, noting more details are to come, but it is open to anyone who wants to take it, including local residents.
“Ambassador classes are limited to 20 participants, but there’s still room for more registrants for the April 14 session,” McWhorter said.
“Staffing shortages is just one reason we are starting this ambassador program,” McWhorter said. “It will help workers know more about what there is to offer here. ...The ambassador campaign is part of economic recovery here. Restaurants are still struggling to find enough workers and many are busting-at-the-seams busy.”
Also on the horizon is a destination center to make Discover Greenwood and its resources easy for visitors to find and find out about, McWhorter said.
The Greenwood tourist information center has three employees, plus a shared position with the Arts Center, where Discover Greenwood is now located.