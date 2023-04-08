In a face-off of Jimmy Fallon-inspired fundraising fun, Beyond Abuse invites you to its first live Lip Sync Battle.
Community partners, filling 10 competition slots, will channel their inner superstars to see which wins the coveted golden microphone and bragging rights.
Hosts for the evening will be the ever-stylish Bettie Rose Horne and dapper Steve Coleman.
Contestants include: Woodfields Highflyers from Woodfields Elementary School; “FF” Past and Present; N’SYNC from The Greenwood Genetic Center; Team Lonza; Rachel Blair and the Get Fresh Crew, also known as Salt-N-Pepa; Upcountry Fiber (formerly WC Fiber), also known as Risky Business; Delight Penaverde-McKitrick; Teresa Weston Clark; Flex Gym; and Kayla Claire and Will Purcell.
Beyond Abuse is a charitable organization working to eradicate sexual violence and child abuse in Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens counties.
“We were not truly aware of all services provided by Beyond Abuse until we participated in the first Dancing with the Greenwood Stars event,” Teresa Carlisle, with”FF” Past & Present, said. “A lot of information was shared and prompted some of our team members to volunteer (with Beyond Abuse).”
Carlisle said community partners in this Beyond Abuse event raise much-needed funds to support services provided by Beyond Abuse for adults and children, and the fundraiser raises awareness.
The fundraiser is modeled after the television show “Lip Sync Battle” on the Paramount Network, hosted by rapper, record producer and actor, L.L. Cool J., with commentary by model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, in which two celebrities compete in a lip sync battle. It is inspired by a popular “Tonight Show” segment with Jimmy Fallon.
“Competition is definitely not new to any of our team members,” Carlisle said, noting team “FF” Past & Present is made up of members with connections to Fujifilm. “We have performed in all of the Beyond Abuse events in the past, Dancing with the Greenwood Stars.”
Carlisle said “FF” Past & Present makes sure performances and choreography are original.
“You won’t find any of ours on YouTube or on a TV show,” she said. “We make every costume and every prop you see on stage, by hand. ...You must sparkle if you are on this team.”
Vickie Seagle, also with “FF” Past & Present, said an element of surprise builds excitement for performers and those who will be watching April 22.
“I’m excited about the unique spin we have on our artist,” Seagle said. “We have definitely made it our own. If the song is not immediately recognizable, everyone will definitely recognize the group (that recorded the song.)”
Contestant Rachel Blair with the Get Fresh Crew, aka Salt-N-Pepa, said her team’s lip sync song choice should definitely “pump the crowd up” and that Beyond Abuse is a local organization “near to” her heart.