Jim Gorman, on bass and vocals for Interstellar Echoes, said he often hears from concert-goers, “If you close your eyes, it takes you right back to being in a club, listening to Pink Floyd. ... Every single nuance we try to capture.
“We played in Charleston, South Carolina Jan. 15,” Gorman said. “The crowd of young college students was really getting into it. They’ve never come close to being able to see Pink Floyd, but they love the music.”
This Atlanta, Georgia-based tribute band is noted for its attention to detail in sharing with audiences the three-plus decades of music from Pink Floyd’s catalog, which includes top-selling albums of all time, including, “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Plus, Interstellar Echoes gives you lights and lasers.
“When you hear Pink Floyd, no one really sounds like them,” Gorman said. “Their music is very stylized. For me, it started with a love of the music. I’ve been a Pink Floyd fan since the mid-’80s, along with my co-band member, Chris Hinson. ... I never got to see the original four, but I did see Pink Floyd live in 1987, when they re-formed and in 1994. ... I listened to ‘The Wall’ and ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ repeatedly in my high school days. ... Then, I went backwards, and started listening to all the older stuff. ... It’s hard to believe, but Pink Floyd was actually an MTV band for a little while.”
Gorman is a self-described “Pink Floyd nerd.” Superfans of the British rockers can be harsh critics of tribute band shows, Gorman said.
“But, we also get a lot of feedback, basically saying that it’s like being at a Pink Floyd show,” Gorman said. “It’s pretty cool to hear that.”
Casual radio listeners are likely familiar with hits such as “Money” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part II,” but dedicated Pink Floyd fans know songs such as “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.”
“Abbeville Opera House is only two hours away for us,” Gorman said. “Last time we played there, we got a tour. We learned all about the days of Houdini and the ghost stories.”
Interstellar Echoes plays the historic Abbeville Opera House tonight at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This show is nearly sold-out! Check aftontickets.com/interstellarechoes for remaining availability.