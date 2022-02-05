Jennifer Swearingen is owner and cook at Abbeville restaurant Blondie’s on the Bricks. She’s gearing up for her first time competing in the Lakelands Homebuilders Association 11th annual chili cookoff on Friday.
Will the customer favorite chili from Abbeville’s Blondie’s on the Bricks emerge a winner in Friday’s 11th annual chili cookoff by the Lakeland’s Homebuilders Association.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
Jennifer Swearingen is owner and cook at Abbeville restaurant Blondie’s on the Bricks. She’s gearing up for her first time competing in the Lakelands Homebuilders Association 11th annual chili cookoff on Friday.
Beans, broth, peppers and onions, with or without meat. Chili is sure to warm you.
The Lakelands Homebuilders Association invites you to its 11th annual benefit chili cookoff, with well more than a dozen teams heating things up, to bring home a win for charity.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Piedmont Technical College’s James Medford Family Event Center and judging ends at 8:30 p.m.
Sample competitors’ chili. Enjoy live music by the band Krawfish, along with a silent auction.
Proceeds support Lakelands HBA scholarship funds, the G. Frank Russell Technology Center and Greenwood Habitat for Humanity.
New to the contest this year is competitor Jennifer Swearingen, restaurant owner of Abbeville’s Blondie’s on the Bricks.
“I’m the restaurant owner and the cook,” Swearigen said, noting she previously worked in respiratory therapy before opening Blondie’s in June 2021.
“I love soups and chilies,” Swearingen said. “They are definitely something we do at the restaurant and they are among my favorite things to make. Every time I make my chili, everyone tells me, ‘Do not change a thing.’ When we make it in the restaurant, you better get there early, because it sells out.”
Swearingen said she’s experimented for years, to find just the right mix of ground beef, beans and veggies, with spicy chili peppers.
“I’m a pepper connoisseur,” Swearingen said. “I love to taste and try different ones. I hope we come home from this contest with a championship belt, but if we do not, we will be raring to go next year.”
Swearingen said she was a late entry into the 2022 cookoff and thinks she might be the first competitor from outside of Greenwood.
“It’s a fun event,” Swearingen said. “I’ve had friends who’ve competed and done really well. It’s a wonderful fundraiser and good, fun, competition.”
Cookoff tickets are available at: Greenwood Hardware and Greenwood Habitat Restore, as well as online. To access the link, visit lakelandshba.com/events-lhba/lhba-chili-cook-off. Prices: $35 for adults in advance; $10 for children ages 10 to 16 and children age 10 and younger are free.