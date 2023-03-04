This artwork, combining two of Marianne Lenti’s often-used subjects, a woman and colorful trees, inspired the title for Lenti’s latest exhibition, “The Woman and the Trees,” at Howard’s on Main this March and April. Lenti is the solo show artist featured by Greenwood Artist Guild.
Digital paintings of women and trademarked Spirit Trees are part of award-winning Greenwood artist Marianne Lenti’s works to be displayed at Howard’s on Main.
Lenti’s solo show, “The Women and the Trees,” is the Greenwood Artist Guild exhibit for March and April.
An exhibit reception, free and open to the public, is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Howard’s on Main, with appetizers and a cash bar.
Enter the giveaway for one of Lenti’s most sought-after Spirit Tree paintings, titled “Spirit Tree Splendor”.
The title for this show is borrowed from one of Lenti’s recent works, created using a touchscreen tablet, an iPad.
This digital iPad painting depicts a white-robed woman “accepting the Spirit of the Trees” as a dove alights on the woman’s outstretched arm.
Lenti is a prolific resident artist at the Arts Center of Greenwood who delved into paintings in her 60s. This was after working and teaching as a piano concert artist with her husband, Tony.
Lenti’s Spirit Trees are full of brilliant colors “dotted and sprayed” on limbs of the trees. Lenti’s digital paintings of women depict everyday tasks doing laundry, mowing grass, ironing and more. This latter series was first inspired — by black and white vintage photographs.
The show at Howard’s on Main features new works from Lenti’s “The Woman” series.