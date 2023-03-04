'The Woman and the Trees' by Marianne Lenti. Works on view at Howard's on Main.

This artwork, combining two of Marianne Lenti’s often-used subjects, a woman and colorful trees, inspired the title for Lenti’s latest exhibition, “The Woman and the Trees,” at Howard’s on Main this March and April. Lenti is the solo show artist featured by Greenwood Artist Guild.

Digital paintings of women and trademarked Spirit Trees are part of award-winning Greenwood artist Marianne Lenti’s works to be displayed at Howard’s on Main.

