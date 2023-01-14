Immerse yourself in Gullah Geechee culture.
The Arts Center of Greenwood is hosting a full events schedule, starting with the opening of a Jonathan Green art exhibit this month and Gullah story time in the main gallery and more, into February.
Victoria Smalls, executive director of the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, headquartered in Beaufort, says, “You’re gonna hear it, you’re gonna taste it, you’re gonna, feel it, you’re gonna touch it.”
Smalls is giving a lecture titled “Gullah Geechee Legacy.”
The event, sponsored by Greenwood County Community Foundation, is free to attend and open to the community. It’s at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2, in the Arts Center of Greenwood reception hall. Smalls will be joined by Lander University English professor Sean Barnette.
The community lecture will be during a reception for acclaimed Gullah Geechee painter and printmaker Jonathan Green, whose works will be on display at the Arts Center Tuesday through March 2.
This stunning exhibition includes 33 works on loan from Morris Museum of Art, Myrtle Beach Art Museum and “Simple Pleasures” from the Arts Center of Greenwood’s own collection.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11, is the Arts Center’s A Taste of the Lowcountry fundraiser, in partnership with Columbia City Ballet. Enjoy ballet performances from “Off The Wall and Onto The Stage: Dancing the Art of Jonathan Green.”
According to a press release, the ballet, described as “ingenious and fabulous” by The New York Times, was created by Columbia City Ballet’s executive and artistic director William Starrett in 2005.
Inspired by Green’s paintings, the choreography brings to life 22 paintings by the renowned artist.
The slate of events over the next few weeks also includes events for families. See the schedule at artscentergreenwood.com.
Designated on Oct. 12, 2006, by the United States Congress, the Gullah Geechee Corridor, a National Heritage Area includes 27 counties and 12,000 square miles. It spans four states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Smalls is a Gullah Geechee native of St. Helena in Beaufort County. In the corridor commission role, Smalls helps preserve and advocate for this culture and its people, who are descendants of enslaved Africans. Many were forcibly brought to the American Colonies for rice, indigo and cotton production.
“(During the lecture) I will talk about where we come from and what makes us Gullah Geechee and our ancestral connections to Africa,” Smalls said, noting one of the Gullah Geechee’s most distinctive art forms, coiled baskets made of sweetgrass, have roots in rice production and cultivation.
“Fanner baskets helped separate the hull from the rice grain and were used in other tasks, too,” Smalls said. “It’s our unbroken circle and our continued connection to Africa. Rice is life. A lot of things within our Gullah Geechee cuisine — okra, watermelon and even peanuts or guba and field peas — are still in our diets today.”
Of South Carolina artist Jonathan Green, Smalls says Green “put Gullah Geechee on the map” with his vivid works.
Smalls credits The Gullah Geechee with influencing the use of cast nets to catch shrimp and flounder and the use of flat-bottomed boats, to navigate shallower waterways, along the 400 miles of coastline in the four corridor states.
“Also, a tradition is passing on oral history and knowledge through storytelling,” Smalls said, pointing out that the Gullah Geechee have a distinct African-based creole language in the United States, the only one in the U.S., which has indirectly influenced vocabulary of the American South and contributed to traditional Southern speech patterns.
A number of historic sites within the Gullah Geechee Corridor share stories of formerly enslaved people, Smalls said.
“I find that the most authentic experiences come from Gullah Geechee-owned tour companies or those that have Gullah Geechee interpreters,” Smalls said.
“Gullah was my first language, but I was made to feel ashamed of it and I assimilated quite a bit,” Smalls said. “The Gullah language speech pattern is identical to the Krio language of Sierra Leone.
“Speakers may code-switch or alternate between two or more languages, especially if they will be made fun of, like I was as a child,” Smalls said. “So, I assimilated very strongly. Now, I have to practice reading from the Gullah Bible and other Gullah books, to retain my language in some format.”
Smalls said she is not aware of a family descent line between her and legislator, congressman and Black American statesman Robert Smalls. He was born in slavery on April 5, 1839. Robert Smalls died Feb. 22, 1915. He was a founder of the Republican Party in South Carolina.
“I wanna be (related to him) but I do not know,” Smalls said. “We call him the Gullah Stateman. The Honorable Robert Smalls is an amazing hero.”
Smalls said the Gullah Geechee Corridor’s mission is to preserve, share and interpret its history, advocating for the culture, the land and the people.
“Among challenges we face are sea level rise threatening the loss of our ancestral lands, as well as widening of highways and lands being taken by eminent domain, as well as golf courses, gated communities and irresponsible development contributing to increases in property taxes, where many Gullah Geechee are being taxed off their land,” Smalls said. “And, many Gullah Geechee people still live in farming and fishing communities that can be impacted by pesticides and runoff from golf resorts. ... Rapid land loss is a major challenge.”
Smalls said the Gullah Geechee Corridor partners with agencies such as Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Park Service and others.
A federally appointed body of 15 members, the corridor’s commission, helps in bringing awareness to challenges threatening the Gullah Geechee way of life, Smalls said.
“When we have exhibits, it’s really important to show how Gullah Geechee communities are affected and what we are doing to hold on, for dear life, to our history, art and culture,” Smalls said.
Before her work with the Gullah Geechee Corridor, Smalls taught in Beaufort County schools as a teacher.
“I had predominantly Gullah students and many did not know this was their culture,” Smalls said. “Many don’t know how and why it came to be. It’s really important to talk about the legacy...Being a Gullah Geechee person, I’m profoundly grateful to be in this position to elevate our culture and our people. Anywhere someone will have me share, I’m happy to serve.”
Lean more at gullahgeecheecorridor.org and visitgullahgeechee.com.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.